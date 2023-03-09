Mae Muller to represent UK at Eurovision 2023

Mae Muller is to represent the UK at Eurovision, the final of which takes place on May 13, 2023.

The news was revealed by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast show this morning.

Mae Muller also announced to her followers on TikTok that she will be performing I Wrote A Song at the contest in Liverpool, hosted on behalf of Ukraine. She has more than 547,000 followers and 4.5m likes on the platform.

The UK’s Eurovision entry was once again overseen by Tap Music, who helped to steer Sam Ryder to second place in 2022.

Mae Muller is represented by Modest! Management and signed to Capitol/EMI.

I Wrote A Song is now on streaming platforms and YouTube.

Scott Mills will have the first exclusive TV interview with Mae Muller and the televised broadcast of the official music video at 8.55pm tonight on BBC1 and iPlayer.

Muller has reached over two billion streams and 5.5m monthly listeners on Spotify.

Mae Muller says: ”I'm SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board! I wrote the song I Wrote A Song a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!”

Tap Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett said: “We have always been fans of Mae for her voice, songs and star charisma, and when we heard I Wrote A Song, we were really taken by its impactful message - ‘songs as a form of therapy’ (a great message for the biggest song contest in the world!) alongside its playful tone and up-tempo fun production.

“From the moment we met Mae, we knew she would be an incredible ambassador for the UK at Eurovision. Alongside her abundant talent, she has the most wonderfully warm and fun personality and expressed positivity and excitement about the opportunity to represent the UK. We are super excited to work with Mae, EMI and her management company Modest! on supporting Mae to get another great result at Eurovision.”

Jo Charrington, co-president of EMI, said: “We’re incredibly excited for Mae to be the UK’s entry for Eurovision. Mae is a standout talent with superstar quality, she’s bold, charismatic, fun and a mesmerising performer who has already amassed a global following through her music. Working alongside Tap, Modest! and the BBC, we feel hugely confident Mae will deliver an iconic moment for the UK at this year's momentous show in Liverpool."

Rachel Ashdown, lead commissioning editor for Eurovision at the BBC, said: “We’d like to thank Tap for their extensive search for the UK entrant for Eurovision this year. Mae’s commitment and drive in representing the UK is undeniably clear and I am certain that she is going to be a brilliant ambassador with I Wrote A Song.”

Suzy Lamb, MD of Entertainment & Music at BBC Studios, said: “BBC Studios are so excited Mae Muller will be flying the UK flag on home turf in this very special Eurovision year. We could see from the very first time we met her that she is a ball of positive energy and we can’t wait for the rest of Europe and beyond to fall in love with her and her fabulous song.”