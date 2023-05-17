Manic Street Preachers, The xx's Romy and Big Thief to take up prime time residence on BBC 6 Music

BBC Radio 6 Music has revealed changes to its schedule for summer 2023.

It follows the previously announced major schedule change with the launch of New Music Fix Daily from Monday, June 5 (7pm-9pm), presented by Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant.

During New Music Fix Daily’s first week, listeners will hear highlights from the Primavera Sound music festival in Barcelona, featuring Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Rosalía, Four Tet, Fred Again.., Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches and Le Tigre.

The digital station, which has a reach of 2.5 million, has unveiled some big names for its Artist In Residence series, in which musicians play songs that have influenced their life and work. Previously featured artists include Fontaines DC, Jockstrap, Phoebe Bridgers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Arlo Parks.

BBC 6 Music’s next Artist In Residence will be Romy from The xx, the first instalment in a new timeslot (9-10pm, Monday-Thursday), from Monday, June 5.

Romy said: “It’s a pleasure to be following in the footsteps of some amazing artists who have presented 6 Music Artist In Residence series so far, like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks. I’ll be sharing tracks that have meant a lot to me in the past, music I’ve found and loved recently and a few stories along the way. Looking forward to it!”

From Monday, June 19, 6 Music’s Artist In Residence series will see an eight-episode run from Manic Street Preachers. The band performed at Clwb Ifor Bach for the 6 Music Festival in 2022.

The band said: “We’re thrilled to be 6 Music’s Artist In Residence in June. Join us to hear our Glastonbury anthems, musical inspirations and why 1985 was the greatest year for music, ever.”

We’re really happy to be joined by so many of the artists that we love and champion in a new look 6 Music schedule Samantha Moy

Manic Street Preachers will be followed later in the summer by Brooklyn-based indie band Big Thief, who will present their own series of eight shows.

Following New Music Fix Daily and Artist In Residence, Marc Riley and Gideon Coe will join forces for their new show, Riley & Coe, (10pm, Monday-Thursday).

Guy Garvey will have a newly extended three-hour show. The Elbow frontman’s Sunday afternoon programme, which is produced in Salford, will run 1-4pm from July 2.

Guy Garvey said: “It’s great to get more time on air and I’m going to do interesting things with it. My current two-hour show is bursting at the seams with recommendations from the listeners, the Poet Laureate and Becapedia, plus strings of fascinating archive and of course amazing new music. This is an opportunity to do more of the patient ‘two or three album tracks in a row’ kind of broadcasting that always gets such a great response. BBC Radio 6 Music is still the best and the only radio station in the land that gives its presenters so much freedom. I’m a very lucky man.”

Nathan Shepherd is a new addition on 6 Music. The DJ will have a weekly show broadcast live from Salford every Friday (9-11pm) from June 16.

Nathan Shepherd said: “What an absolute dream and huge honour it is to be hosting a weekly show on my favourite radio station. It was a huge privilege to bring you my playlist takeover on Indie Forever back in December last year, so to now be hosting my own programme is utterly surreal! I'm so excited to get started and play you all some of my favourite indie bangers, as well as the indie classics of tomorrow that will be with us forever.”

Samantha Moy, head of 6 Music, said: “6 Music is united by its love of all types of music. We’re really happy to be joined by so many of the artists that we love and champion in a new look 6 Music schedule – which we hope will give our audience much to enjoy over the coming months.”

6 Music will celebrate LGBTQ+ voices throughout June with the return of its annual Loud and Proud season of special shows, guest presenters and mixes.

PHOTO: Alex Lake