Mariah Carey to mark 30 years of All I Want For Christmas Is You on BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio has revealed its line-up of Christmas programming.

On Christmas Day, Mariah Carey will make her radio presenting debut with a world exclusive for Radio 2 (7-8pm). The hour-long festive show to mark the 30th anniversary of the most-streamed Christmas song of all-time, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The show features Carey’s personally curated playlist and includes Christmas classics from artists who have inspired her, including Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle, Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston, The Jackson Five and Destiny's Child.

“I would like to thank all of my fans in the UK and around the world for continuing to make special memories with All I Want For Christmas Is You, it really means the world to me,” said Carey.

All I Want For Christmas Is You is set for its traditional return to the Top 10 this week as streaming consumption ramps up, according to the Official Charts Company.

BBC Radio 1 will air festive shows hosted by Greg James, Jamie Laing, Dean McCullough, Vick Hope, Katie Thistleton, and more.

Radio 1’s Jack Saunders will count down the Christmas Top 40 and reveal the Christmas No.1 on Friday, December 20 (4pm–5.45pm).

Other festive programming highlights across BBC Radio are below.

To celebrate her 70th birthday, Annie Lennox At The BBC (December 22, midnight-1am) is an hour-long special on Radio 2. Lennox will talk about her key songs and musical career through BBC interviews and appearances with presenters including Annie Nightingale, Janice Long, Kirsty Young, Jo Whiley, Steve Wright, Richard Skinner, David Jensen, Johnnie Walker and Paul Gambaccini.

Do They Know It’s Christmas?: The Song That Changed The World (December 23, 9-10pm) is a one-hour documentary, presented by Zoe Ball on Radio 2, which tells the story of Band Aid’s charity record across the years. It is available now on BBC Sounds.

The programme tells the story of Band Aid’s legacy, with contributions from producers Midge Ure, Trevor Horn, Nigel Godrich, Paul Epworth and Pete Waterman, along with Bob Geldof. It also features artists who have participated in the versions recorded in the last 40 years, including Bono, Fran Healy, Sting, Phil Collins, Keren Woodward, Sara Dallin, Cathy Dennis, Rita Ora, Seal, Jason Donovan, Marti Pellow, Will Young, Tom Chaplin, Ellie Goulding, Lisa Stansfield, Justin Hawkins and Olly Murs.

The Best of Radio 2 Piano Room 2024 airs on December 23 (7-9pm) and December 26. The two programmes will feature live performances recorded at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios with the BBC Concert Orchestra, including Alison Moyet, Marc Almond, Rag’n’Bone Man, Elbow, Paloma Faith, Jess Glynne, Crowded House, Jalen Ngonda, PP Arnold, The Libertines and Delta Goodrem.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Xmas Eve Kitchen Disco airs on Radio 2 on December 24 (6-8pm), followed by a NYE Kitchen Disco on December 31 (12-2pm).

Christmas Day’s programming on Radio 2 will include a two-hour show “for all ages” from Jane McDonald.

The December 25 schedule on Radio 2 will also include Beverley Knight's Great British Gospel Christmas (8-10pm) and Trevor Nelson’s Soul Christmas (10pm - 12am). This year sees Nelson take to the Royal Albert Hall stage with the BBC Concert Orchestra and Kingdom Choir, conducted by Troy Miller.

Trevor Nelson said: “Last year’s Soul Christmas concert was phenomenal so we are going to bring that feel good factor back again! The Royal Albert Hall is an incredible venue and I can’t wait to return with our unique orchestral soul celebration for 2024.”

BBC 1Xtra will air a 1Xtra Gospel Christmas on Christmas Day from 7-10am.

As a Christmas Day and New Year’s Day special, Asian Network will relive the ’90s and ’00s Bollywood Countdown tracks as chosen by listeners earlier this year.

For December 31, Michelle Visage’s Fabulous New Year Party (10pm-1am) will be broadcast on Radio 2 live from LA.

Over on BBC Radio 6 Music, Loud and Proud New Year’s Eve Party features Self Esteem and comedian Jack Rooke (December 31, 9pm-12am). The duo will share some of their favourite music, including from their favourite LGBTQ+ artists.

Rave Forever: Loud and Proud Takeover will follow until 3am with party-focused mixes by guest selectors from the LGBTQ+ community: Midland (12-1am), Chloé Caillet (1-2am) and Elkka (2-3am).

On New Year’s Day, to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday on January 8, Your Ultimate Elvis Song (hosted by Vernon Kay) features the Top 40 countdown as voted for by Radio 2 listeners.