Marie Claire to sponsor Women In Music Businesswoman Of The Year category

Marie Claire is to sponsor the Businesswoman Of The Year category at next month’s Music Week Women In Music Awards.

Tables and tickets are available here for the awards, which will return as a live event at the Park Lane Hilton in London on October 22.

The awards, sponsored by YouTube Music and staged in association with AIM and UK Music, recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business.

“We're delighted to be sponsoring the Women in Music awards 2021 and shining a spotlight on the exceptional talent within the industry,” said Andrea Thompson, editor in chief, Marie Claire. “Championing diversity, creativity and women's empowerment is at the very heart of what we've always done at Marie Claire UK and we're pleased to be playing a role in celebrating creativity and innovation throughout the business.”

Marie Claire is a sister title of Music Week at Future.

The full list of awards categories is below:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 14 new additions

Inspirational Artist

New Artist Award

Outstanding Contribution

