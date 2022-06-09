Marta Salogni, Manon Grandjean, Inflo, Joan Armatrading, Linda Perry & more win big at MPG Awards

Marta Salogni, Manon Grandjean, Inflo, Joan Armatrading and Linda Perry were among the big winners at the Music Producers Guild Awards, which took place at The Tower Hill Hotel in London (June 9).

The MPG Awards featured a total of 15 categories, each designed to recognise and celebrate the best and brightest stars of music production, along with the industry’s new talent.

The top accolade of UK Producer Of The Year was won by Marta Salogni – who previously won in 2018 for Breakthrough Engineer Of The Year, and again in 2020 when she won Breakthrough Producer of The Year.

Manon Grandjean was awarded Mix Engineer Of The Year by multi-award-winning songwriter, Kamille, for work with artists including Noa, AJ Tracy & Lxandra. Manon was previously recognised in the 2017 MPG Awards, when she won Breakthrough Engineer Of The Year and then Engineer of the Year in 2018.

Inflo – who produced the Album Of The Year winner Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – was took home Writer-Producer Of The Year for a second year running.

Other winners on the night included Fiona Cruickshank who also took home two awards – Breakthrough Producer Of The Year and Recording Engineer Of The Year, and singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer, Joan Armatrading who received the PPL Present The MPG Outstanding Contribution To UK Music award.

The MPG Inspiration Award, sponsored by Audio Note, was awarded to Linda Perry.

This year saw the return of the Unsung Hero Award, the only category open to anyone in the industry, which was won by #BrokenRecord campaigner Tom Gray.

Of the two new categories introduced this year, Vocal Producer Of The Year was presented by Ellie Goulding to Lorna Blackwood for her work with Dua Lipa, & Calum Scott and the Rising Star Award was presented to Matt Taylor.

See below for a full list of the 2022 MPG Awards…

Producer Of The Year, sponsored by Flare Audio

Marta Salogni

Writer-Producer Of The Year, sponsored by Session

Inflo

Breakthrough Producer Of The Year, sponsored by Sonnox

Fiona Cruickshank

Self-Producing Artist, sponsored by Shure

Lau.ra

Recording Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by AMS Neve

Fiona Cruickshank

Rising Star, sponsored by JUCE

Matt Taylor

Mix Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by Miloco

Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer Of The Year, sponsored by Solid State Logic

Kevin Tuffy

Vocal Producer Of The Year, sponsored by Synco Arts

Lorna Blackwood

Unsung Hero, sponsored by Musicians’ Union

Tom Gray

Studio Of The Year, sponsored by Dolby

Abbey Road Studios

Original Score Recording Of The Year

‘Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)’

Composed & Produced by Clark (aka Chris Clark), Engineered and Mixed by Tom Bailey

Album Of The Year, sponsored by Avid

Little Simz: ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Produced by Inflo (1-19), Co-produced with Miles James (track 10), Co-produced with Jakwob (track 12), Engineered by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft, Mixed by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft

Speaking about this year’s winners, Olga FitzRoy MPG executive director said: “It's wonderful to see the career-progression of some of our winners this year - it shows that progress and longevity are possible in this industry, and that the MPG Awards, voted on by working professionals, really are among the most meaningful of music awards.”