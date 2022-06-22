MCPR announces Jack Delaney as new head of talent

Communications agency MCPR has welcomed Jack Delaney as new head of talent.

Formerly head of music at Outside Organisation, and founder of Number 23 agency, Delaney brings 16 years of experience in the industry to the role. He has worked with talent and events including: Grace Jones, Headie One, James, New Order, Carrie Underwood, Clara Amfo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, BST Hyde Park, The BRIT School and the MOBO Awards.

Delaney will work across the MCPR business on both artist and brand campaigns, including Abbey Road Studios, Headie One and photographer Greg Williams.

Murray Chalmers (founder) & Sarah Henderson (managing director) said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jack to the team here at MCPR. Our vision for the future relies on an excellent team and Jack’s substantial experience, nuanced understanding of the ever-changing media landscape and future focused approach to PR aligns perfectly with our plans and ethos. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Jack Delaney said: "It’s a real privilege to join MCPR as their head of talent. Their reputation in the industry is unparalleled with a fantastic and broad ranging roster of clients, a testament to the brilliant team and forward thinking leadership. I’m looking forward to help create the next chapter for the agency.”

The MCPR team have also announced their recent relocation to London's Somerset House.