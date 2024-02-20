Measure For Music confirms YolanDa Brown, Temi Adeniji and more as keynote speakers

Measure Of Music, the weekend-long virtual music and data conference curated by Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour Christine Osazuwa, will be taking place from February 23-25.

The online event will feature panels, networking opportunities, a career fair and resources for artists, and the keynotes for the conference include YolanDa Brown OBE, saxophonist and chair of the BPI, Adetokunbo Oyelola, CEO of Black Grape Global and Brown’s manager, Temi Adeniji, MD and SVP, SSA and special projects at Warner Music Africa and Bruce Hamilton, founder and general partner of Everybody Ventures.

Additional new speakers to the conference include Kevin Breuner, head of artist development and education at BandLab, Maria Gironas (GM, Keychange US), Adem Holness (head of contemporary music, Southbank Centre), Justin LaMotte (co-founder and CEO, Black Wax), Oscar Serrano (SVP, marketing, distribution and sales, UMusic Hotels), Ben Wynter (director of business development and partnerships, AIM and founder, Unstoppable Music Group and Power Up) and Jashima Wadehra (CEO, Ode), among others.

Topics for 2024’s panels will include Maximizing Live Music Audience Engagement, Data-Driven Artist Marketing, Building Your Music Tech Startup, an Afrobeats Analytics Workshop, Upstreaming Music and more.

The event’s hackathon will also return where participants across the globe will be able to collaborate on music and tech projects which they will then be presenting to an audience.

Now in its fourth year, Measure For Music's most recent conference had 3,000 people signed up from more than 90 countries across 20 time zones.

“Watching both Measure of Music both grow as an event and year-round as a community has been such an incredible experience,” said Osazuwa. “The amount of support we have received from speakers, partners and sponsors shows that the music business can show up in ways it previously has not. Our 2024 edition will bring new additions to Measure Of Music – but diversity, mentorship, music and data will always remain at the core.”