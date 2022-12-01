Measure Of Music announces 2023 dates & details

Measure Of Music, the global music tech & data conference, workshop, and career fair curated by recent Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour inductee Christine Osazuwa, has confirmed it will return on February 24 - 26, 2023.

Entering its third year, Measure Of Music’s mission is to “foster innovation and equity in the music business” by celebrating more underrepresented audiences and voices. The last edition drew almost 2,000 people from 23 countries across 12 time zones.

Setting out its agenda, Measure Of Music 2023 says it is committed to providing “a majority-minority lineup of speakers”, “offering financial compensation to those speakers for their time and work” and “keeping the event free and virtual in order to break down barriers of entry and garner and participants from countries and corners of the world.”

Speaking about its return, Christine Osazuwa said: “I created Measure Of Music so participants could get to see more people that look like them on the virtual stage talking about music, tech & data – young people, people of colour, women, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. These were the people I wanted to give a platform to and these are the people I want to continue to give opportunities to. In 2023, we will amplify and expand by featuring new opportunities for enhanced networking and will bring back our virtual career fair which we hope will help those affected by recent unfortunate tech layoffs.”

Measure of Music 2023 is presented by Audiense and SoundCloud; and supported by Chartmetric, Jump.global, Luminate, Musiio, The Orchard, and TuneCore. The Digilogue, shesaid.so, Queer Capita, and Women In Music are also promotional and media partners.

Molly Neuman, CMO, Downtown Music Holdings, will deliver the conference’s keynote on Saturday, February 25. Neuman will focus on areas where an ownership-based creator economy intersects with issues of equity and inclusion, and the importance of data in supporting these efforts.

The three-day virtual event will also include panels and talks on fan engagement, the artist’s toolkit, catalogue acquisition, genres and their communities, global music and various markets, upstreaming artists and deals, intersectional insights, among others.

Speakers confirmed include: Christine Osazuwa, Olivia Shalhoup (CEO, Amethyst Collab), Andrew Ullah (co-founder & chief royalty officer, RYLTY), Michelle Yuen (business development manager, Chartmetric), Sidney Franklyn (content manager, WhoSampled), Rutger Rosenborg (marketing manager, Chartmetric) and Tatiana Cirisano (music industry analyst & consultant, Midia Research).

More names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

You can visit conference.measureofmusic.com for all confirmed program and speaker details. The event is free and all are welcome to register here.