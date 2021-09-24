Meet the 2021 Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok

Music Week is proud to reveal this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021.

There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

The Music Week Women In Music Awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

This year’s Roll Of Honour list has been expanded from 12 to 14 to pay posthumous tribute to two inductees – music industry lawyer and former BPI and EMI executive Sara John, who died aged 62 in August, and the late Ashley Forbes, who was head of A&R admin at EMI who passed away in June.

So, without further ado, here, we present the full, game-changing Class Of 2021…

Rachel Bolland, director of operations and head of diversity, UK Music

Shauni Caballero, founder of The Go 2 Agency/co-founder of G293 Publishing

Ashley Forbes, head of A&R admin, EMI (posthumously awarded)

Silvia Gargiulo, founder, BIY People & Talent/podcast creator

Maxie Gedge, European Project Manager, Secretly Group

Sara John Nevrkla, specialist adviser to the DCMS Committee/head of policy at Creative Industries Federation/strategist at Best For Britain campaign/consultant for Hipgnosis Songs (posthumously awarded)

Berrin Latif, vice president, legal and business affairs, BMG UK

Anna Neville, global co-president, TAP Music

MJ Olaore, chief operating officer, BPI

Camilla Pia, assistant commissioner, BBC Radio 6 Music

Maria Panayi, music marketing lead (EMEA), TikTok and ByteDance

Hannah Shogbola, agent at UTA & founder of DAJU, UTA

Indy Vidyalankara, founder and CEO, Indypendent PR

Beverley Whitrick, strategic director, Music Venue Trust

In the first partnership of its kind, Music Week and TikTok will collaborate on a series of special Roll Of Honour content around this year’s event, which takes place at London’s Park Lane Hilton on October 22.

Darina Connolly Head of Label Partnerships at TikTok said: “We are very excited to be part of Music Week’s Women in Music Awards for the first time this year. The Roll Of Honour recognises the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who play a critical role in the business and this event helps shine a spotlight on the excellent work they do.

“We’re humbled to work with so many across the industry who strive to further the cause of female empowerment and tackle gender disparity in all its forms; it's an issue that matters to TikTok and the wider community that we serve."

Last year, the Roll Of Honour was expanded from the usual 12 to 24, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the awards show. WME’s Whitney Boateng, Facebook’s Vanessa Bakewell and Ministry Of Sound’s Negla Abdela were among last year’s honourees.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories, including the all-new Entrepreneur Award which recognises a woman who has been the driving force in founding and/or building a business, displaying considerable innovation and success.

The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 14 new additions

Inspirational Artist

New Artist Award

Outstanding Contribution

