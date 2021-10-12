Meet the 2021 Women In Music Roll Of Honour: Anna Neville

Music Week has announced this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021.

There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

In the run-up to the ceremony at the Park Lane Hilton on October 22, here's a chance to learn more about this year's Roll Of Honour inductees. Today, we're introducing Tap Music global co-president Anna Neville...

As global co-president and integral member of the leadership team at Tap Music, Anna has a deep understanding of the complexities of the music industry in all its facets, as well as running a business within it.

With a background in marketing and management, Anna retrained as a lawyer whilst on maternity leave from Island Records. She joined a law firm where she represented artists and specialised in advising on music brand partnerships. She then went on to work in-house at Beggars Group across their labels and publishing company.

Anna’s unique experience and skill set were an obvious match with Tap Music, a group which manages Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy, and which now has publishing, digital and sports arms too. Aware of her impressive CV and experience, Tap management founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett met with Anna and duly offered her the position of general manager and director of business affairs. She was recently promoted to global co-president, along with Wendy Ong in LA. Anna has since taken control of the daily running of the company, and is responsible for strategic growth, operations, and legal and business affairs.

Anna expertly handled the unique challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, forming a realistic action plan which reduced costs and maximised income, so that Tap Music was able to continue without cutting salaries or laying off staff. She managed this while handling the legal implications of various frustrated contracts, supporting staff wellbeing, and home-schooling two children.

In 2020, Anna played a huge part in the pioneering livestreaming events that Tap delivered for Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, and Dermot Kennedy. Audience reach was key, and the separate deals Anna brokered in territories around the globe ensured Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054 was the biggest global livestream ever. Anna’s legal acumen makes her a shrewd dealmaker, and in 2020 she was personally involved in brokering over £15m of deals for Tap’s clients.

Anna is also well-liked and provides strong mentoring for staff. She runs an inhouse seminar series at Tap with featured speakers to help employees’ personal growth. She leads with kindness, compassion, and commitment.

Anna’s positive influence extends outside of Tap Music. She has also been a key speaker at Cannes Lions discussing brand partnerships, contributed to UK Music economic reports, BPI and BRIT Award research into gender equality, been a mentor for the Social Mobility Foundation, runs Tap’s internship programme, and contributes to Tap Futures, a not-for-profit arm that raises funds for mental health causes and runs programmes to help underprivileged and underrepresented young people.

