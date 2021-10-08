Meet the 2021 Women In Music Roll Of Honour: Berrin Latif

Music Week has announced this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021.

There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

In the run-up to the ceremony at the Park Lane Hilton on October 22, here's a chance to learn more about this year's Roll Of Honour inductees. Today, we're introducing Berrin Latif, VP of legal and business affairs, BMG UK...

Berrin’s career in the music industry began in 1988 when, after searching through her record collection and ringing a number of labels enquiring about vacancies, she landed her first job as royalty assistant at Virgin Records.

In 1995, whilst working full-time in the royalties team, Berrin decided to study for a part-time law degree at Birkbeck. Upon gaining her law degree, Berrin moved to the Virgin Records legal team where she continued to study part-time, passed the legal practice course and went on to to qualify as a solicitor in 2004.

Berrin then joined BMG UK as business affairs consultant in 2013 and has since progressed to vice president of legal and business affairs. Her role at BMG UK includes negotiating various commercial contracts and advising on general commercial matters, as well as providing consistent and continuous support for her colleagues.

Previously a mentor of the Bertelsmann Cross-Divisional Mentoring Programme in 2019, Berrin has also been a devoted and passionate member of the committee for BMG’s diversity initiative and employee resource group, The Network, since its inception in 2018. She is also a member of the BMG UK Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, and sits on BMG’s Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.

The Women In Music awards, sponsored by YouTube Music, comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories, including the all-new Entrepreneur Award which recognises a woman who has been the driving force in founding and/or building a business, displaying considerable innovation and success.

