Meet the 2021 Women In Music Roll Of Honour: Camilla Pia

Music Week has announced this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021.

There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

In the run-up to the ceremony at the Park Lane Hilton on October 22, here's a chance to learn more about this year's Roll Of Honour inductees. Today, we're introducing music curator and commissioner Camilla Pia...

Camilla (they/them) is an experienced music curator with a passion for discovering new talent and a history of working in streaming, BBC radio and television, journalism, and with record labels and artists. Former music editor and alternative music lead at Apple Music UK, Camilla is now assistant commissioner at BBC Radio 6 Music.

Championing new artists has been an integral part of Camilla’s career, working closely with managers and labels to come up with creative ways to drive successful campaigns from St Vincent, The War On Drugs, Christine and the Queens, Arlo Parks, and Orville Peck, among others.

In their previous role at Apple, Camilla managed Alternative and Rock Playlists and genre programming for the UK, including launching the streaming service’s flagship Alternative Playlist Antidote and Hyperpop Playlist Glitch, as well as spotting key new talent and managing bespoke global artist projects.

Camilla left in 2020 to rejoin BBC Radio 6 Music where they have worked to deliver programming such as Bowie Five Years On, the 6 Music Festival, Loud and Proud, and Artist in Residence. Camilla has also commissioned new shows from Honey Dijon, Caroline Polachek, Nabihah Iqbal, A.G. Cook, Girl In Red, Mogwai, Rostam, and Jordan Rakei as part of the Lose Yourself with… series. They are also part of the commissioning team who launched new shows from Jamz Supernova and The Blessed Madonna earlier this year.

Camilla has also worked as producer on the Music Team at 6 Music, as assistant producer at BBC Radio 1/1Xtra, and as researcher for BBC Television. They have DJ-d and booked bands for various London club nights and written for NME, The List, The Scotsman, Dazed, Kerrang!, Mojo, and The Line Of Best Fit. In 2020 they were a judge for The Visionary Honours (which champions diversity in the arts), and in 2015 they were nominated for Indie Champion at the AIM Independent Music Awards.

