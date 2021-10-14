Meet the 2021 Women In Music Roll Of Honour: Hannah Shogbola

Music Week has announced this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021.

There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

In the run-up to the ceremony at the Park Lane Hilton on October 22, here's a chance to learn more about this year's Roll Of Honour inductees. Today, we're introducing, Hannah Shogbola, agent at UTA...

Hannah is currently an agent at UTA, representing a wide array of live and DJ artists worldwide.

She started her career working at DatSound, a music studio for emerging UK hip-hop acts such as Klashnekoff and Exchalibah, and has now worked in the industry for 10 years.

Moving into broadcasting for BBC London saw Hannah produce and assist on a wide selection of radio shows, from Vanessa Feltz to Robert Elms. Soon her love for electronic music led her to work within the booking team for Fabric before she moved to WME, one of the world’s largest booking agencies. There, Hannah worked with promoter Nick Cave and assisted across a wide array of artists including Paul Kalkbrenner, MIA, Trenmoller and Maya Jane Coles.

Following WME, Hannah was headhunted by Obi Asika to start working for Echo Location Talent. There she headed up her own roster and became a crucial part of the events team, working on the likes of Afro Nation Portugal, Ghana, and Puerto Rico.

Hannah represents over 20 artists including DJ EZ, Kurupt FM, Midas The Jagaban, Jaguar, Katy B, My Nu Leng, Emerald, Helena Star, AMA, and many more. She is one of very few Black female agents in the UK, and one of the only under 30s to sell out Brixton Academy, Roundhouse, and The Forum with her client Kurupt in 2016.

As a motivational speaker, Hannah has worked on various panels and boards, from talks at the Royal Albert Hall to the Roundhouse, as well as working with the British Council and festival curation at the Southbank Centre. Her work has been at the forefront of helping up-and-coming artists, as well as ensuring work environments are diverse, well balanced and equal.

In 2020, a year in which those within the live music sector faced many challenges, Daju was born. This new creative consultancy is the brainchild of Hannah, and sees her work with various companies, programming events and diversifying offices. From British Underground to Afro Punk to SXSW, Hannah has some incredible projects already underway.

The Women In Music awards, sponsored by YouTube Music, comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories, including the all-new Entrepreneur Award which recognises a woman who has been the driving force in founding and/or building a business, displaying considerable innovation and success.

