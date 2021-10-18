Meet the 2021 Women In Music Roll Of Honour: Maria Panayi

Music Week has announced this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021.

There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

In the run-up to the ceremony at the Park Lane Hilton on October 22, here's a chance to learn more about this year's Roll Of Honour inductees. Today, we're introducing TikTok music marketing lead Maria Panayi...

Maria started her career managing sponsorship activation at festivals including T in the Park, Ibiza Rocks and Oxegen. From there, she made a move into the freelance world, working on Red Bull Culture Clash, Notting Hill Carnival, the MOBO Awards and Asian Music Awards.

After many years spent on various red carpets and in muddy fields, Maria stepped into one of the world's most prestigious advertising agencies, M&C Saatchi. There she worked across marketing activations and strategy for some of the biggest brands in music and entertainment, including Spotify, Red Bull, EE for Glastonbury and BAFTA, and Boiler Room x Ballantine’s.

A move to Sony saw her head up the partnerships division, leading strategic partnerships for Britney Spears and EE, Robbie Williams and Mastercard, and Bring Me The Horizon and Sony Xperia.

Maria now finds herself at the heart of an organisation helping change the shape of the music industry and artist engagement, having joined TikTok a year ago. In her role, she leads music marketing and strategic partnerships across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, helping TikTok connect with the industry and the audiences it serves.

A passionate campaigner for diversity, equality, and inclusion, Maria feels strongly that all organisations in the music business must use their influence to build and shape a more inclusive future for the industry. She is co-chair of Women @ TikTok Europe employee resource group, a collective of 1,000 people who are building a culture at TikTok for women to thrive.

Maria is a mother to Otis, and a mentor to many in music and tech.

