Meet the 2021 Women In Music Roll Of Honour: Maxie Gedge

Music Week has announced this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021.

There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

In the run-up to the ceremony at the Park Lane Hilton on October 22, here's a chance to learn more about this year's Roll Of Honour inductees. Today, we're introducing the European project manager of Secretly Group, Maxie Gedge...

Born in Norwich, Maxie is an enthusiastic and committed music advocate with a strong focus on talent development, creative communications and international network building.

At 18 she founded Gravy, a musical collective and emerging artist incubator. She’s also a musician and student of experimental music, she plays drums in bands Graceland and Current Bond, and she has a MMus in Sonic Arts. She has programmed hundreds of shows, worked for festivals, venues, and talent development organisations in a range of genres. She has sat on the jury for awards such as MOBO Unsung, the SAY Awards, and the BRIT Awards. Maxie has recently joined Secretly Group as European project manager, where she will take on a dedicated roster of artists across all three Secretly Group labels: Secretly Canadian, Dead Oceans and Jagjaguwar.

In everything she does, Maxie looks for joy, rhythm, and collaboration, bringing people together in the pursuit of a better future through and for music. She is especially passionate about supporting underrepresented voices in music. She joined the PRS foundation team in 2016, working to champion a diverse range of music creators and make all PRS Foundation opportunities as accessible and equitable as possible. Since 2019, Maxie has managed Keychange, the international movement for gender equality in the music industry.

During her time at PRS Foundation, Maxie has been recognised on the she said.so Alternative Power 100 List and the IQ Magazine LGBTIQ List celebrating 20 queer pioneers. On top of the core Keychange Programme developing artists and innovators from Europe and Canada, Maxie has built partnerships with the UN SDG Action Campaign and TuneCore, among others. In 2021, she started the Action Against Abuse alliance, a network of 40 international organisations working to combat abuse and harassment in the music industry.

The Women In Music awards, sponsored by YouTube Music, comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories, including the all-new Entrepreneur Award which recognises a woman who has been the driving force in founding and/or building a business, displaying considerable innovation and success.

