Meet the 2021 Women In Music Roll Of Honour: Silvia Gargiulo

Music Week has announced this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021.

There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

In the run-up to the ceremony at the Park Lane Hilton on October 22, here's a chance to learn more about this year's Roll Of Honour inductees. Today, we're introducing Silvia Gargiulo...

Silvia is the founder of BIY People & Talent, the people consultancy for the music business, providing recruitment, HR & people development support to companies and individuals across the business side of the music industry. She’s also a podcaster and the creator of BIYPOD, the people podcast for the music business, bringing listeners meaningful, motivating career conversations and inspiring insight from folks she’s met over the course of her career. Silvia has worked across music and media for over 20 years, with equity, access and empowering people at the heart of her work.

Prior to her career in the music industry, Silvia worked in people focused roles across the media including digital content and TV post-production from the time she left education aged 18, right up to 2007 when she started working in the HR team at Universal Music. After 3 years at UMG, she left to join Handle, focusing exclusively on recruitment in the HR space. Silvia returned to Universal in November 2011 to help build and grow their talent acquisition function, working across labels including Polydor, Island, Virgin EMI, Decca and Capitol. She also worked in the publishing, merchandising, and International arms of the business in which she engaged and recruited talent across the business with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

After leaving Universal Music, in 2016 Silvia launched her own company focused on doing HR, recruitment and people development differently. BIY not only supports small and medium sized business by providing flexible people, talent expertise and insight to help level the playing field from a business perspective, but also continues the work which runs through the core of her values, focusing on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. Alongside BIY People & Talent, Silvia set up BIY’s Future Talent project which aims to provide truly practical and accessible music business careers advice and employability skills through workshops and conversation.

Throughout the course of her 14-year music business career, Silvia has helped develop literally hundreds of people’s careers, from interns to business leaders, spanning record labels, booking agencies, artist management, radio and publishing companies, as well as marketing, PR and digital agencies. From employability skills for entry level candidates, to coaching and advice sessions with senior business leaders, Silvia’s passion has always been to empower people to build and grow their own careers and businesses; this is something that shows no signs of slowing down as BIY continues to grow. BIY stands for Believe it Yourself, Build it Yourself, Be it Yourself, after all.

For Silvia and the team at BIY, it’s about thinking differently, doing better, and actively empowering people to achieve their potential, from entry level candidates right through to senior leaders. Her philosophy and approach are focused on removing barriers, connecting people, increasing awareness and accountability, and continuing the fight for equity and representation within the music business.

The Women In Music awards, sponsored by YouTube Music, comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories, including the all-new Entrepreneur Award which recognises a woman who has been the driving force in founding and/or building a business, displaying considerable innovation and success.

