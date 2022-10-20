Meet the 2022 Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok

Today Music Week is delighted to reveal this year’s Roll Of Honour – in association with TikTok – for our Women In Music Awards 2022.

The hugely popular daytime ceremony takes place at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge on Friday, November 11. Tickets and tables are now completely sold out.

The Music Week Women In Music Awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people across the business. The Roll of Honour aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry.

For this year’s Roll Of Honour, we are proud to unveil 14 executives from across the industry. They join a line-up of previous honorees, including some of the most significant figures in the business, such as Kanya King, Lucy Dickins, Emma Banks, Amber Davis, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

This year’s Roll Of Honour includes posthumous recognition for Yasmin Lajoie, A&R executive, manager and activist.

All the Roll Of Honour recipients will be recognised at the ceremony next month. Read on for this year’s line-up of music industry talent…

Stephanie Achigbu, marketing director, AWAL

Deborah Annetts, chief executive, ISM

Charisse Beaumont, chief executive, Black Lives in Music

Vicky Dowdall, founder & CEO, VDM Music

Shani Gonzales, EVP, managing director, UK & head of international A&R, Warner Chappell

Claire Haffenden, director of artist relations and events, Universal Music

Mary Anne Hobbs, broadcaster, DJ, curator, Mentor, writer

Eve Horne, founder, campaigner, songwriter, producer, creative mentor & advisor, PeakMusicUK & We Are The Unheard

Jennifer Ivory, senior vice president, Warner Records UK

Yasmin Lajoie, A&R executive, manager and activist (posthumously awarded)

Meenal Odedra, founder, The Music Assistant

Christine Osazuwa, chief strategy officer, Shoobs; UK director, Shesaid.so; founder, Measure of Music

Ellie Prohan, DJ, presenter, radio host

Sarah Slater, vice president, music, Ticketmaster

Music Week and TikTok will collaborate on a series of special Roll Of Honour content around this year’s event.

Darina Connolly, head of label partnerships at TikTok, said: “We are very excited to be part of Music Week’s Women in Music Awards for the first time this year. The Roll Of Honour recognises the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who play a critical role in the business and this event helps shine a spotlight on the excellent work they do.

“We’re humbled to work with so many across the industry who strive to further the cause of female empowerment and tackle gender disparity in all its forms; it's an issue that matters to TikTok and the wider community that we serve."

Last year’s Roll Of Honour included Shauni Caballero, Maxie Gedge, Anna Neville, MJ Olaore, Camilla Pia, Maria Panayi, among others. There was also posthumous recognition for Ashley Forbes and Sara John Nevrkla.

The Women In Music Awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories, including the Entrepreneur Award which recognises a woman who has been the driving force in founding and/or building a business, displaying considerable innovation and success.

The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour – 14 new additions

Inspirational Artist

New Artist Award

Outstanding Contribution

