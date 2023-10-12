Meet the 2023 Women In Music Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok

Music Week is delighted to announce this year’s Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2023.

The highly-anticipated Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza.

Music Week's Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established nine years ago and now has over 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

For this year’s Roll Of Honour, we are proud to unveil the latest executives from across the industry to be inducted. They join a line-up of previous honorees, including some of the most significant figures in the business, such as Kanya King, Lucy Dickins, Emma Banks, Amber Davis, Rebecca Allen, Stacey Tang, Shani Gonzales and Claire Haffenden, who have been selected since the awards began in 2014.

This year’s Roll Of Honour also includes posthumous recognition for Dianne Bonney, Head of Digital, Absolute Label Services.

All the Roll Of Honour recipients will be recognised at the ceremony next month. Read on for this year’s line-up of music industry talent…

Whitney Asomani – Artist Manager, Sugababes & Founder, Twenty Two Agency

Dianne Bonney – Head of Digital, Absolute Label Services (posthumously awarded)

Daisy Greenhead – Communications Director, Sony Music UK

Sally Anne Gross – Reader in Music Business, University Of Westminster

Tiger Hagino Reid – Artist Manager, Campaign Manager, Writer, Community Organiser and Leader, Tiger Projects, ESEA Music, Chorus

Ele Hill – VP Corporate Affairs, Live Nation UK and International

Dellessa James – Senior Artist Relations Manager, Amazon Music UK

Jess Kangalee – Founder, Good Energy PR

Amanda Maxwell – UK Music Futures chair and independent Artist Manager to Ellie Prohan

Claire McAuley – EVP, Global Rights Management, Warner Chappell Music

Debbie McWilliams – Director of Live Entertainment, Scottish Event Campus

Saskhia Menendez – Innovator, Board of Directors, Keychange, The F List Music, LiVE Diversity Expert Panel Member

Liz Northeast – SVP, EMEA, Fuga

Hannah Overton – Head of Operations, Bella Figura Music

Esta Rae – Senior Event Manager AIM, Founder Life with Dyslexia, No Limit Management

Kate Reilly – Chief Membership & People Officer, PPL

Claire Walters – A&R / Creative Manager, Universal Music Publishing

Music Week and TikTok will collaborate on a series of special Roll Of Honour content around this year’s event.

Darina Connolly, head of label & artist partnerships at TikTok, said: "We are honoured to be supporting Music Week's Women in Music Awards for the third year in a row. Every day on TikTok, we see talented women rising up in our community. But in an industry where gender inequality continues to persist, we know there's more work to be done to empower female voices and foster an inclusive music business. Initiatives like this are a crucial step to ensuring that the contributions of all women are recognised and celebrated."

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories plus Outstanding Contribution. The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio sponsored by Downtown

Campaigner sponsored by Spotify

Live Music Inspiration

NEW: DE&I Initiative of the Year

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

NEW: Special Recognition sponsored by YouTube

Women In Music Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok

Inspirational Artist sponsored by Vevo

New Artist Award sponsored by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation

Outstanding Contribution