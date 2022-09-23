Mercury Prize 2022: Rescheduled awards ceremony confirmed for next month

The 2022 Mercury Prize with Free Now has confirmed a rescheduled date for the ceremony.

The awards show on September 8 was postponed due to the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The rescheduled 2022 Mercury Prize will now take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. Further details of the line-up of artists will be confirmed later.

Broadcast partner BBC Music will be delivering live television and radio coverage of the event, as well as online and on social media.

BBC Four will broadcast live coverage from 9pm to 10.15pm. BBC Radio 6 Music will also bring radio coverage of the awards show to listeners in a special show hosted by Tom Ravenscroft, Mercury Prize 2022 Live, from 7pm.

The 6 Music programme will include a playout of the winner’s album in full following its reveal.

Circle tickets purchased through Eventim for the original September 8 date will remain valid for the new date on October 18 at Eventim Apollo.

Amazon Music is the digital music partner of the 2022 Mercury Prize. The music streaming service will be supporting the Mercury Prize shortlisted artists with playlists and programming from the launch of the shortlist until the awards show.

The 2022 Mercury Prize with Free Now Albums of the Year are:

Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor

Gwenno - Tresor

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear the Heart

Joy Crookes - Skin

Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might be Introvert

Nova Twins - Supernova

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yard Act - The Overload



