Mercury Prize confirms details of prime time TV slot for live broadcast from Abbey Road Studios

BBC Music has confirmed plans for the Mercury Prize broadcast next month. The live programming will air on BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music.

Music Week revealed last month that the traditional awards ceremony and live performances have been dropped in favour of a broadcast event. Instead of the awards show with a public audience, the artists will come together to watch each other’s recent recorded performances from across the BBC and celebrate each other’s work.

The Mercury Prize 2024: Album Of The Year TV programme will be filmed and broadcast live from Abbey Road Studios on Thursday, September 5.

All the artists who have produced the 12 Mercury Albums Of The Year have been invited to Abbey Road Studios.

The programme will be shown on BBC Four (8pm-9.15pm) with the overall Mercury Prize winner announced live at prime time (around 9pm) rather than the usual post-10pm live presentation.

BBC Radio 6 Music will also be broadcasting Mercury Prize 2024 Live from 7pm to 11pm. The programme will be presented by Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant, with Matt Everitt interviewing the artists behind each of the 12 Albums of The Year.

The show will include the announcement of the overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize, which will then be played out in full on air.

The 12 Albums Of The Year in the running are:

Barry Can't Swim – When Will We Land? (Ninja Tune)

Berwyn – Who Am I (Columbia)

Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown (Domino)

Cat Burns – Early Twenties (RCA/Since ’93)

Charli XCX – Brat (Atlantic)

CMAT – Crazymad, For Me (AWAL)

Corinne Bailey Rae – Black Rainbows (Thirty Tigers)

Corto.alto – Bad With Names (New Soil/Marathon Artists)

English Teacher – This Could Be Texas (Island)

Ghetts – On Purpose, With Purpose (Warner Records)

Nia Archives – Silence Is Loud (Island)

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy (Island)

Also available on BBC Sounds from Monday, September 2 is a Mercury Prize 2024 collection, which will feature guides to all 12 albums, along with two playlists – one celebrating the 2024 Albums Of The Year and another celebrating previous Mercury Prize winners.