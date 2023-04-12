Mercury Prize confirms key dates for 2023

The Mercury Prize with Freenow has announced its key dates for 2023.

The shortlist of the 12 2023 Mercury Prize Albums Of The Year will be announced on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Last year, Little Simz triumphed with Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The 2023 Mercury Prize Awards Show will be held at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The Mercury Prize recognises the best new British & Irish music, celebrating artistic achievement across an eclectic range of contemporary music genres.

The prize’s broadcast partner, BBC Music, will be providing coverage of the event.

The 2023 Mercury Prize will open for entries on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 and will close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Record labels wishing to submit albums can email entries@mercuryprize.co.uk to receive more information.

Albums by British or Irish artists released between Saturday, July 16, 2022 and Friday, July 14, 2023 are eligible for entry, although submissions must be received by May 3, 2023.