Mercury Prize reveals details of 2022 judging panel, digital partner and shortlist announcement

The Mercury Prize with Free Now shortlist of 12 Albums of the Year will be revealed this week.

The launch is hosted by BBC Music’s Huw Stephens on Tuesday, July 26.

The shortlist will also be announced live at 11am by Nemone on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Judges for the 2022 prize have also been announced:

Anna Calvi – musician & songwriter

Annie MacManus – broadcaster & DJ

Danielle Perry – broadcaster & writer

Hazel Wilde (from Lanterns on the Lake) - musician & songwriter

Jamie Cullum - musician & broadcaster

Jamz Supernova – broadcaster & DJ

Jeff Smith - head of music, 6 Music & Radio 2

Lea Stonhill – music programmer, Radio X

Loyle Carner – musician & songwriter

Phil Alexander – creative director, Kerrang!/contributing editor, Mojo

Tshepo Mokoena – music writer & author

Will Hodgkinson - chief rock & pop critic, The Times.

The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith.

Arlo Parks’ debut Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive) won the prize last year. The album has sales of 71,617, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 2022 Awards Show will take place on Thursday, September 8 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. The event will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists. Tickets will be available to purchase soon.

Broadcast partner BBC Music will be providing coverage of the event across BBC TV, Radio 6 Music, online & social media.

Amazon Music is the digital music partner of the 2022 Mercury Prize. The music streaming service will be supporting the Mercury Prize shortlisted artists with playlists and programming from the launch of the shortlist until the awards show.

Bowers & Wilkins continues as the official audio partner of the Mercury Prize.