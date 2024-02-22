Metropolis Music' Centenary Square Summer Series to take place in Birmingham for 2024

Metropolis Music has announced the inaugural Centenary Square Summer Series, a four-day, 4,999-capacity, outdoor concert series in Birmingham will be taking place in August this year.

The series will turn the city's Centenary Square into a concert venue and the artists performing will be announced on March 1.

Mirroring the format of the Summer Series at London’s Somerset House and The Piece Hall in Yorkshire, Centenary Square Summer Series will be programmed by Metropolis Music and produced in partnership with Cuffe & Taylor.

The series will also be powered solely by the national grid and be single-use plastic free.

“Birmingham and the people of the West Midlands deserve a flagship summer concert series,” said Dan Roberts, series programmer at Metropolis Music. “In that spirit, we are excited to announce the inaugural Centenary Square Summer Series. Thanks to everyone at Birmingham City Council, B:Music, friends and residents around the square for supporting this concept. Bookings are complete; we’ve got some amazing artists lined up for you, more news soon.”

Councillor Saima Suleman, cabinet member for Digital, Culture, Heritage and Tourism commented: "The Centenary Square Summer Series will offer Birmingham residents and visitors the opportunity to see high-profile bands and musicians in the heart of the city centre next summer. The city council alongside B:Music and key stakeholders around Centenary Square have supported Metropolis Music to develop this event which we hope will grow to be a key annual event in Birmingham.”