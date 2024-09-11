Michael Kiwanuka covers the October edition of Music Week

Michael Kiwanuka takes centre stage for Music Week’s October edition cover story.
After winning the Mercury Prize four years ago for his third studio album Kiwanuka, the enigmatic star is now gearing up to make a grand return, which promises to launch the Grammy and BRIT award-winning singer-songwriter into the spotlight once again.
In this fascinating cover story, Music Week meets the artist, alongside Polydor president Ben Mortimer and manager Robert Swerdlow, to hear all about how fatherhood inspired his new music, the secrets behind the epic campaign and how Kiwanuka himself continues to navigate life beyond the hype machine.
Meanwhile, The Music Week Interview sees industry veterans Emma Banks and Mike Greek celebrate live music agency CAA’s Music Week Awards win, review their success with acts like Harry Styles and The Last Dinner Party and reflect on why their long standing partnership is like no other.
Up next, TikTok’s newly-appointed head of music partnerships, UK, Ireland & SSA Toyin Mustapha is joined by fellow key members of his team to discuss the vital role that TikTok continues to play in supporting artist’s career and to tee up what’s next on the agenda for the world-conquering platform.
Also in our features section, Music Week meets up with Transgressive Records’ co-founders Toby L and Tim Dellow, plus third partner Lilas Bourboulon, as they celebrate 20 years of the business, reminisce over their DIY beginnings and open up about why they will never stop supporting unique talent.
Elsewhere, AWAL’s UK MD Matt Riley and SVPs Victoria Needs and Sam Potts commemorate their Music Week Awards Label/Artist Services win earlier this year, talk about their star campaigns for acts including CMat and Little Simz and reveal the strategy behind their signings.
Finally in the features section, a special report on the royalties sector sees key members dive into why the work they’re doing is more important now than ever.
In Hitmakers, producer and co-writer Travis Heidelman reveals the inner workings behind Dasha’s viral hit Austin, traces the track’s journey from ballad to country hit and talks great collaboration, whilst MC legend LL Cool J looks ahead to the release of his new album The Force, celebrates his 40th anniversary with Def Jam and tells us why he wishes he’d trademarked ‘GOAT’.
This month’s edition of Mentor Me – a collaboration between Music Week and Girls I Rate – features video commissioner and co-founder of Creativs Label Nadya Persaud, who reveals her top five career tips.
In the news section, Interval Records’ Josh Daniel and EMI North’s Scott Lewis discuss the label’s role in boosting the music sector outside of London, while Big Story sees AIM interim CEO Gee Davy and chair Ruth Barlow give their first joint interview as they look forward to this year’s Independent Music Awards.
Also in the front section, Nubya Garcia goes deep on her brilliant upcoming second album, Odyssey, and holds court on the importance of independence, the current state of jazz and how she has carved out her own path in a male-dominated area of the industry, whilst Belfast-raised breakout star Jordan Adetunji tells his story so far in On The Radar – from playing drums in his school breaks to going viral with his 2024 smash hit Kehlani. In Spotlight, MPA/MCPS CEO Paul Clements reflects on the rights management organisation’s 100-year legacy.
Lastly, in our expanded monthly charts section, we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.
The new issue of Music Week is available from September 17.
For subscription information please visit musicweek.com/subscribe.