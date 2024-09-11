Michael Kiwanuka covers the October edition of Music Week

Michael Kiwanuka takes centre stage for Music Week’s October edition cover story.

After winning the Mercury Prize four years ago for his third studio album Kiwanuka, the enigmatic star is now gearing up to make a grand return, which promises to launch the Grammy and BRIT award-winning singer-songwriter into the spotlight once again.

In this fascinating cover story, Music Week meets the artist, alongside Polydor president Ben Mortimer and manager Robert Swerdlow, to hear all about how fatherhood inspired his new music, the secrets behind the epic campaign and how Kiwanuka himself continues to navigate life beyond the hype machine.

Meanwhile, The Music Week Interview sees industry veterans Emma Banks and Mike Greek celebrate live music agency CAA’s Music Week Awards win, review their success with acts like Harry Styles and The Last Dinner Party and reflect on why their long standing partnership is like no other.

Up next, TikTok’s newly-appointed head of music partnerships, UK, Ireland & SSA Toyin Mustapha is joined by fellow key members of his team to discuss the vital role that TikTok continues to play in supporting artist’s career and to tee up what’s next on the agenda for the world-conquering platform.