MID3M+ to return to Cannes in January 2024

MID3M+ will return to Cannes, France from January 24 to 27, 2024.

The forum, marketplace and music festival is focused on the future of the music industry with networking opportunities and discussion events. The reborn version of the famous music industry gathering will feature a range of immersive events, conferences and live concerts.

“The music industry faces more challenges than ever before and MID3M+ is a vital community meet-up that helps confront those challenges and propose concrete solutions by bringing together the music industry in one place with top level speakers, thinkers, insiders and experts for an unmissable event,” said a statement.

This edition's theme is Distortion and will challenge conventions, discuss the industry’s future business trends and celebrate the disruptive power of music.

Key aspects of the reborn MID3M+ have been centred around including all creative & cultural industry, brands, and services; holding a public affairs summit for dialogue, influence, and collaboration; promoting future talent, investment and vocational training of professionals in an academy; leveraging cross-sector best practices; and creating business opportunities. as well as much more.

MID3M+ will ask questions over two days such as: What is the Influence of New Technologies on Classical/Written Music? Music's Worth in the AI Era: Progress or Downfall? Elitism or Equity - The Paradox of the Artist-Centric Model, Music in Gaming & Virtual Realities, Towards Zero: How Festivals are Pioneering Carbon-Neutral Events? The Sustainability of Touring and much more.

Speakers include Sébastien Borget, COO & co-founder of The Sandbox, Jean Bourcereau, managing partner at Ventech, Srishti Das, founder of Hivewire, Aranyaka Verma, founder of Off the Wilderness, Bruce Hamilton, general partner at Everybody Ventures, Robin Wauters, founder of Tech.eu, Nick Holmsten, founder & co-CEO of TSX Entertainment, Anne McKinnon, CEO & co-founder of Ristband, Per Sundin, CEO of Pophouse Entertainment, Oscar Höglund, CEO & co-founder of Epidemic Sound, Steve Astephen, CEO & founder of The Familie and Lorrain de Silva, MD of Best Nights VC.

MID3M+ created the Music Seekers+ (MuSee+) community, which enables an active dialogue all year long between decision makers in the musical industry. Founders and associates of MuSee+ take part in defining MID3M+’s editorial line and develop connections through networking and community building. This community meets up once a year in Cannes for the flagship event.

In the lead-up to MID3M+, any start-up founded in or after 2020, with less than a million euros in previous equity funding, was invited to enter MID3M+ Start-Up Battles, a competition that attracts innovations in Web3, culture, experience, AI and more. Fifty finalists have been selected and will receive one start-up registration pass, as well as visibility and pitching time during MID3M+ 24.