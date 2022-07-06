Middlesex University London and AIM partner on Music Business MA

Middlesex University London (MDX) and the Association of Independent Music (AIM) have announced their collaboration on an MA Music Business programme by distance education.

The MA is designed for music industry professionals, such as emerging artists and executives, who seek a formal qualification to ground their skills and experience. Students will study alongside their working commitments. The first cohort is due to begin in September 2022.

The course has been developed in close collaboration with AIM, who were instrumental in designing the structure and content, as well as participating in the approvals processes for the programme with the University’s administration.

AIM’s CEO Paul Pacifico (pictured) was inspired to launch the partnership having just completed the MA Professional Practice at MDX.

"I have a deep commitment to social justice, diversity and inclusion and making sure that there is a level playing field," he said. "AIM is there to make space for new entrants to the market and for people who have come from unexpected places and do something brilliant. That’s what we’re all about.

"The more we can do in our sector to benchmark professionalism and validate skills and knowledge, the better. The skills you acquire when you work in music are so transferable, a lot of them are undervalued and under-recognised."

AIM’s professional development lead, Nina Radojewski, said: “We are excited to show our members and other industry professionals how valuable and accessible contemporary approaches to formal study can be these days, no matter if they’re a senior executive or in an entry-level role."

Head of performing arts at MDX, Dr Lesley Main, director of music programmes Professor Peter Fribbins, and associate professor in music and the creative industries Dr Richard Osborne have been involved in the development of the programme. Dr Osborne will take the role of programme leader for the MA.

“It is tremendously exciting to be working on this programme, which will help music industry professionals to gain the academic recognition and career progression that their work richly deserves," he said.