Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards 2023

The BRIT Awards 2023 has confirmed the return of Mo Gilligan as host.

The triple BAFTA winner and comedy star first hosted the BRITs ceremony in 2022.

The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, February 11 - the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history - and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena. Tickets for the public are on sale now.

Mo Gilligan said: “Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let's go!”

Damian Christian, 2023 BRIT Awards chair and managing director and president of Promotions at Atlantic Records, said: “Making sure we got Mo back to host this year’s awards was a huge priority for us. He is one of the biggest names in UK entertainment right now and he did an amazing job hosting his first BRITs last year. We’re looking forward to working with him and watching as he brings his unique humour and style to our stage and screens once again.”

Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards will be announced at 4pm on Thursday (January 12), via an exclusive livestream on the official BRITs channels, hosted by TV and radio broadcaster Vick Hope along with radio host and alternative music champion Jack Saunders.

PHOTO CREDIT: John Marshall/JMEnternational.