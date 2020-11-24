MOBO Awards returns next month after three-year hiatus

The MOBO Awards are back after a three-year hiatus.

The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture will take place on December 9, livestreamed for the first time on YouTube at 7pm and broadcast on BBC One at 10.45pm.

Highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer the same night, with supporting content on BBC Sounds.

BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards starting on Sunday, December 6 (9-10pm) with a special 1Xtra Talks show hosted by Richie Brave, which will look back at the last 24 years of MOBO history and how music has changed and evolved over the last two decades. For the awards, DJ Target will dedicate his 7-9pm 1Xtra show to the ceremony, including special performances and interviews.

Nines leads the MOBO nominations with five, while there are three nominations each for Lianne La Havas, Mahalia and Tiana Major9. Organisers have also come up with an album category for the years in which the ceremony was absent, including Dave, Kano, Ella Mai, Skepta, Nines and Little Simz. New categories this year include Best Music Producer. The full list of nominees is below.

In a statement, MOBO organisers said: “As always, the awards will be a fun and dynamic event full of special surprises. However, this year, a strong vein of cultural purpose and social commentary will weave through the ceremony as we articulate a vision of the world as it is, but also as we want it to be.

“This is a year in which so many voices have been raised higher than ever – in protest, in mourning, but also in celebration of the incredible contributions that black culture has made all around the world. MOBO continues to believe in the power of the culture to bring people together.”

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster Maya Jama and YouTube creator, music artist and comedian Chunkz.

Performers include Headie One, M Huncho, Ms Banks and Tiwa Savage.

MOBO founder Kanya King said: “Recognising the unique role the MOBO Awards plays for so many, and the challenging year we find ourselves in, it is now more important than ever to be there and to continue the rich history of showcasing the very best of Black music and culture. We are proud to partner with the YouTube and the BBC to bring this year’s celebration to millions of music fans, and continue to uplift creative voices here in the UK and around the world. A special thanks to Arts council England, ISAW IT First and Accenture for supporting us on this journey - we see you!”

YouTube Music’s Director of EMEA, Dan Chalmers, said: “It’s a real privilege to be partnering with The MOBO Awards to bring a global audience to such an important British music event. It’s vital that artists and creators from across all backgrounds, genres and sounds are given a platform to build an audience and fanbase. I’m honoured to continue to lift up and support the Black British music community, which continues to be at the heart of the music experience in the UK. I look forward to watching the nominees and winners on this special night and supporting them on their journey forwards."

Kate Phillips, acting controller, BBC One, said: “It’s fantastic to be partnering with the MOBO Awards this year and showcasing the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture on BBC One and iPlayer.”

BEST MALE ACT

HEADIE ONE

J HUS

STORMZY

NINES

AJ TRACEY

YOUNG T & BUGSEY

BEST FEMALE ACT (IN ASSOCIATION WITH ISAWITFIRST)

LIANNE LA HAVAS

MS BANKS

TIANA MAJOR9

MAHALIA

DARKOO

FKA TWIGS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

J HUS – BIG CONSPIRACY

STORMZY – HEAVY IS THE HEAD

MAHALIA – LOVE AND COMPROMISE

NINES – CRABS IN A BUCKET

LIANNE LA HAVAS – LIANNE LA HAVAS

SONG OF THE YEAR [PUBLIC VOTED]

YOUNG T & BUGSEY FEAT. HEADIE ONE – DON’T RUSH

DIGGA D – WOI

DARKOO FEAT. ONE ACEN - GANGSTA

TION WAYNE FEAT. STORMZY & DUTCHAVELLI – I DUNNO

ABRA CADABRA – ON DECK

BEST NEWCOMER (IN ASSOCIATION WITH ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND)

[PUBLIC VOTED]

AITCH

ALICAÌ HARLEY

DARKOO

DUTCHAVELLI

IVORIAN DOLL

M1LLIONZ

MIRAA MAY

PA SALIEU

SHAYBO

TIANA MAJOR9

M HUNCHO

LOSKI

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BREE RUNWAY – APESHIT (DIRECTED BY WILL HOOPER)

NINES – CLOUT (DIRECTED BY CHARLIE DI PLACIDO)

NSG – LUPITA (DIRECTED BY KEVIN HUDSON)

JORJA SMITH – BY ANY MEANS (DIRECTED BY OTIS DOMINIQUE)

KNUCKS – HOME (DIRECTED BY RAY FIASCO)

KOJEY RADICAL – 20/20 (DIRECTED BY CHARLIE DI PLACIDO)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

WSTRN

TIANA MAJOR9

MICHAEL KIWANUKA

MAHALIA

LIANNE LA HAVAS

BEST HIP HOP ACT

J HUS

NINES

MS BANKS

D-BLOCK EUROPE

KREPT & KONAN

POTTER PAYPER

BEST GRIME ACT [PUBLIC VOTED]

GHETTS

P MONEY

MANGA SAINT HILARE

CAPO LEE

JME

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT [PUBLIC VOTED]

BURNA BOY

DRAKE

KOFFEE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

POP SMOKE

POPCAAN

RODDY RICCH

REMA

SHENSEEA

SUMMER WALKER

HER

LIL BABY

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM [PUBLIC VOTED]

KANE ROBINSON AS SCULLY – TOP BOY

MICHAELA COEL AS ARABELLA – I MAY DESTROY YOU

NCUTI GATWA AS ERIC EFFIONG – SEX EDUCATION

JESSICA PLUMMER AS CHANTELLE – EASTENDERS

MICHEAL WARD AS MARCO – BLUE STORY

DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT – SNOWFALL

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY [PUBLIC VOTED]

MUNYA CHAWAWA

CHUNKZ

YUNG FILLY

MO GILLIGAN

CLARA AMFO

MAYA JAMA

HENRIE KWUSHUE

KSI

HARRY PINERO

ZEZE MILLZ

BEST ALBUM (2017 – 2019)

This is a one-off additional category just for this year’s MOBO Awards to highlight the best albums released from 1st September 2017 – 31st August 2019.

DAVE – PSYCHODRAMA

KANO – HOODIES ALL SUMMER

ELLA MAI – ELLA MAI

SKEPTA – IGNORANCE IS BLISS

NINES – CROP CIRCLE

LITTLE SIMZ – GREY AREA

BEST AFRICAN ACT (IN ASSOCIATION WITH AFROZONS)

[PUBLIC VOTED]

BURNA BOY

TIWA SAVAGE

DAVIDO

FIREBOY DML

REMA

MASTER KG

ADEKUNLE GOLD

NSG

AFRO B

WIZKID

STONEBWOY

SHATTA WALE

BEST REGGAE ACT

POPCAAN

KOFFEE

LILA IKÉ

BUJU BANTON

PROTOJE

BEST GOSPEL ACT (IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL)

CALLEDOUT MUSIC

NOEL ROBINSON

GUVNA B

THE KINGDOM CHOIR

SHEKINAH

BEST JAZZ ACT

MOSES BOYD

JOE ARMON-JONES

TOM MISCH & YUSSEF DAYES

YAZMIN LACEY

EGO ELLA MAY

BEST PRODUCER

JAE 5

808 MELO

SIR SPYRO

TSB

STEEL BANGLEZ

M1ONTHEBEAT