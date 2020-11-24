MOBO Awards returns next month after three-year hiatus

The MOBO Awards are back after a three-year hiatus.
The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture will take place on December 9, livestreamed for the first time on YouTube at 7pm and broadcast on BBC One at 10.45pm.
Highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer the same night, with supporting content on BBC Sounds.
BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards starting on Sunday, December 6 (9-10pm) with a special 1Xtra Talks show hosted by Richie Brave, which will look back at the last 24 years of MOBO history and how music has changed and evolved over the last two decades. For the awards, DJ Target will dedicate his 7-9pm 1Xtra show to the ceremony, including special performances and interviews.
Nines leads the MOBO nominations with five, while there are three nominations each for Lianne La Havas, Mahalia and Tiana Major9. Organisers have also come up with an album category for the years in which the ceremony was absent, including Dave, Kano, Ella Mai, Skepta, Nines and Little Simz. New categories this year include Best Music Producer. The full list of nominees is below.
In a statement, MOBO organisers said: “As always, the awards will be a fun and dynamic event full of special surprises. However, this year, a strong vein of cultural purpose and social commentary will weave through the ceremony as we articulate a vision of the world as it is, but also as we want it to be.
“This is a year in which so many voices have been raised higher than ever – in protest, in mourning, but also in celebration of the incredible contributions that black culture has made all around the world. MOBO continues to believe in the power of the culture to bring people together.”
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster Maya Jama and YouTube creator, music artist and comedian Chunkz.
Performers include Headie One, M Huncho, Ms Banks and Tiwa Savage.
MOBO founder Kanya King said: “Recognising the unique role the MOBO Awards plays for so many, and the challenging year we find ourselves in, it is now more important than ever to be there and to continue the rich history of showcasing the very best of Black music and culture. We are proud to partner with the YouTube and the BBC to bring this year’s celebration to millions of music fans, and continue to uplift creative voices here in the UK and around the world. A special thanks to Arts council England, ISAW IT First and Accenture for supporting us on this journey - we see you!”
YouTube Music’s Director of EMEA, Dan Chalmers, said: “It’s a real privilege to be partnering with The MOBO Awards to bring a global audience to such an important British music event. It’s vital that artists and creators from across all backgrounds, genres and sounds are given a platform to build an audience and fanbase. I’m honoured to continue to lift up and support the Black British music community, which continues to be at the heart of the music experience in the UK. I look forward to watching the nominees and winners on this special night and supporting them on their journey forwards."
Kate Phillips, acting controller, BBC One, said: “It’s fantastic to be partnering with the MOBO Awards this year and showcasing the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture on BBC One and iPlayer.”
BEST MALE ACT
HEADIE ONE
J HUS
STORMZY
NINES
AJ TRACEY
YOUNG T & BUGSEY
BEST FEMALE ACT (IN ASSOCIATION WITH ISAWITFIRST)
LIANNE LA HAVAS
MS BANKS
TIANA MAJOR9
MAHALIA
DARKOO
FKA TWIGS
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
J HUS – BIG CONSPIRACY
STORMZY – HEAVY IS THE HEAD
MAHALIA – LOVE AND COMPROMISE
NINES – CRABS IN A BUCKET
LIANNE LA HAVAS – LIANNE LA HAVAS
SONG OF THE YEAR [PUBLIC VOTED]
YOUNG T & BUGSEY FEAT. HEADIE ONE – DON’T RUSH
DIGGA D – WOI
DARKOO FEAT. ONE ACEN - GANGSTA
TION WAYNE FEAT. STORMZY & DUTCHAVELLI – I DUNNO
ABRA CADABRA – ON DECK
BEST NEWCOMER (IN ASSOCIATION WITH ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND)
[PUBLIC VOTED]
AITCH
ALICAÌ HARLEY
DARKOO
DUTCHAVELLI
IVORIAN DOLL
M1LLIONZ
MIRAA MAY
PA SALIEU
SHAYBO
TIANA MAJOR9
M HUNCHO
LOSKI
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
BREE RUNWAY – APESHIT (DIRECTED BY WILL HOOPER)
NINES – CLOUT (DIRECTED BY CHARLIE DI PLACIDO)
NSG – LUPITA (DIRECTED BY KEVIN HUDSON)
JORJA SMITH – BY ANY MEANS (DIRECTED BY OTIS DOMINIQUE)
KNUCKS – HOME (DIRECTED BY RAY FIASCO)
KOJEY RADICAL – 20/20 (DIRECTED BY CHARLIE DI PLACIDO)
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
WSTRN
TIANA MAJOR9
MICHAEL KIWANUKA
MAHALIA
LIANNE LA HAVAS
BEST HIP HOP ACT
J HUS
NINES
MS BANKS
D-BLOCK EUROPE
KREPT & KONAN
POTTER PAYPER
BEST GRIME ACT [PUBLIC VOTED]
GHETTS
P MONEY
MANGA SAINT HILARE
CAPO LEE
JME
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT [PUBLIC VOTED]
BURNA BOY
DRAKE
KOFFEE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
POP SMOKE
POPCAAN
RODDY RICCH
REMA
SHENSEEA
SUMMER WALKER
HER
LIL BABY
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM [PUBLIC VOTED]
KANE ROBINSON AS SCULLY – TOP BOY
MICHAELA COEL AS ARABELLA – I MAY DESTROY YOU
NCUTI GATWA AS ERIC EFFIONG – SEX EDUCATION
JESSICA PLUMMER AS CHANTELLE – EASTENDERS
MICHEAL WARD AS MARCO – BLUE STORY
DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT – SNOWFALL
BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY [PUBLIC VOTED]
MUNYA CHAWAWA
CHUNKZ
YUNG FILLY
MO GILLIGAN
CLARA AMFO
MAYA JAMA
HENRIE KWUSHUE
KSI
HARRY PINERO
ZEZE MILLZ
BEST ALBUM (2017 – 2019)
This is a one-off additional category just for this year’s MOBO Awards to highlight the best albums released from 1st September 2017 – 31st August 2019.
DAVE – PSYCHODRAMA
KANO – HOODIES ALL SUMMER
ELLA MAI – ELLA MAI
SKEPTA – IGNORANCE IS BLISS
NINES – CROP CIRCLE
LITTLE SIMZ – GREY AREA
BEST AFRICAN ACT (IN ASSOCIATION WITH AFROZONS)
[PUBLIC VOTED]
BURNA BOY
TIWA SAVAGE
DAVIDO
FIREBOY DML
REMA
MASTER KG
ADEKUNLE GOLD
NSG
AFRO B
WIZKID
STONEBWOY
SHATTA WALE
BEST REGGAE ACT
POPCAAN
KOFFEE
LILA IKÉ
BUJU BANTON
PROTOJE
BEST GOSPEL ACT (IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL)
CALLEDOUT MUSIC
NOEL ROBINSON
GUVNA B
THE KINGDOM CHOIR
SHEKINAH
BEST JAZZ ACT
MOSES BOYD
JOE ARMON-JONES
TOM MISCH & YUSSEF DAYES
YAZMIN LACEY
EGO ELLA MAY
BEST PRODUCER
JAE 5
808 MELO
SIR SPYRO
TSB
STEEL BANGLEZ
M1ONTHEBEAT