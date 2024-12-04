MOBO Awards reveals nominees for 2025 edition

The MOBO Awards has unveiled nominees across 20 categories for their 2025 edition.

MOBO has celebrated established stars and rising talent for almost three decades.

For the first time, the ceremony will take place in Newcastle, at the Utilita Arena on Tuesday, February 18. Tickets are on sale now.

British R&B has a strong showing with three nominations each for Sampha, Jorja Smith and Cleo Sol.

Central Cee, Bashy and Ghetts are also nominated for three awards each.

Having won Best Male Act for the last two years, Central Cee is nominated once again, as well as being up for Best Drill Act and Song Of The Year for Band4Band. A debut studio album, Can’t Rush Greatness, is due in 2025.

Raye is up for Best Female Act for the second year, having won this category in 2024.

MOBO UnSung alumnus Jordan Adetunji has picked up two nominations – Best Newcomer and Song of The Year (Kehlani).

The MOBO Awards recognises international talent in categories including Best Caribbean Music, as well as Best International Act.

Both Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are among the nominees for Best International Act. The rise of female African stars has also been notable, with Ayra Starr, Tems and Tyla all nominated in both Best African Music Act and the Best International Act category.

Genre categories include Best Jazz Act and Best Gospel Act.

MOBO founder Kanya King CBE said: “Each and every time we unveil the MOBO Awards nominations, I am taken aback by the sheer amount of incredible talent we have in the UK. It inspires us all to continue pushing the industry to be more inclusive of a greater variety of Black music and culture. The music coming out of the UK this past year has been some of the best we have had in years. These distinct, uncompromising voices – across different genres from R&B and Soul to Grime, Hip-Hop to Jazz and Alternative – are not just soundtracks for our days. They provide healing and reflection, and also escapism in times of need.

“For several years now we have also seen the growth of our MOBO UnSung talent programme, as it continues to be a beacon for spotlighting and empowering emerging artists. Some of the artists tipped by UnSung have gone on to achieve great things and we're so proud to be following their journey, and celebrating their success. A huge congratulations to all our nominees across music, film and television, and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming you in Newcastle!"



2025 MOBO Awards Nominations List





Best Male Act

Bashy

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Ghetts

Nemzzz

Sampha

Best Female Act In Association With Got2b

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Nia Archives

Raye

Album Of The Year

Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive

Cleo Sol - Gold

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying

Sampha - Lahai

Skrapz - Reflection

Song Of The Year

Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - Band4Band

Chase & Status, Stormzy - Backbone

Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - Favourite Girl

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

Leostaytrill - Pink Lemonade

Odeal - Soh-Soh

Best Newcomer

Chy Cartier

Elmiene

Fimiguerrero

Flowerovlove

Jordan Adetunji

Len

Leostaytrill

Myles Smith

Odeal

Pozer

Video Of The Year In Association With Lner

Meekz - Mini Me’s (Directed By Kc Locke)

Mnelia - My Man (Directed By Femi Bello)

Raye - Genesis (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)

Sampha - Only (Directed By Dexter Navy)

Skepta - Gas Me Up (Diligent) (Directed By Steveo)

Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - Hocus Pocus (Directed By Felix Brady)

Best R&B/Soul Act Supported By Kiss Fm

Cleo Sol

Elmiene

Flo

Jaz Karis

Jorja Smith

Nippa

Odeal

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Sinead Harnett

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

Alt Blk Era

Bob Vylan

Hak Baker

Kid Bookie

Native James

Spider

Best Grime Act Supported By Trench

Chip

D Double E

Duppy

Kruz Leone

Manga Saint Hilare

Scorcher

Best Hip Hop Act Supported By Bbc Radio 1Xtra

Bashy

Cristale

Headie One

Nines

Potter Payper

Skrapz

Best Drill Act

163margs

Central Cee

Headie One

Kairo Keyz

K-Trap

Pozer

Best International Act

Asake

Ayra Starr

Beyonce

Glorilla

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Tems

Tyla

Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film

Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders

Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost

Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders

Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie

Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell

Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy

Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell

Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love

Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell

Best Media Personality

90's Baby Show

Aj Odudu

Chuckie Online

Craig Mitch

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Micah Richards

Specs Gonzalez

The Receipts Podcast

Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music

Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)

King Promise (Ghana)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Popcaan

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Valiant

Yg Marley

Best Jazz Act

Amy Gadiaga

Blue Lab Beats

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Yussef Dayes

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

Eliza Rose

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best Producer

Ceebeaats

Inflo

Juls

M1onthebeat

P2j

Sammy Soso

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel

Annatoria

Imrhan

Limoblaze

Reblah

Still Shadey

Volney Morgan & New Ye