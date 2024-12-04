MOBO Awards reveals nominees for 2025 edition

The MOBO Awards has unveiled nominees across 20 categories for their 2025 edition.
MOBO has celebrated established stars and rising talent for almost three decades.
For the first time, the ceremony will take place in Newcastle, at the Utilita Arena on Tuesday, February 18. Tickets are on sale now.
British R&B has a strong showing with three nominations each for Sampha, Jorja Smith and Cleo Sol.
Central Cee, Bashy and Ghetts are also nominated for three awards each.
Having won Best Male Act for the last two years, Central Cee is nominated once again, as well as being up for Best Drill Act and Song Of The Year for Band4Band. A debut studio album, Can’t Rush Greatness, is due in 2025.
Raye is up for Best Female Act for the second year, having won this category in 2024.
MOBO UnSung alumnus Jordan Adetunji has picked up two nominations – Best Newcomer and Song of The Year (Kehlani).
The MOBO Awards recognises international talent in categories including Best Caribbean Music, as well as Best International Act.
Both Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are among the nominees for Best International Act. The rise of female African stars has also been notable, with Ayra Starr, Tems and Tyla all nominated in both Best African Music Act and the Best International Act category.
Genre categories include Best Jazz Act and Best Gospel Act.
MOBO founder Kanya King CBE said: “Each and every time we unveil the MOBO Awards nominations, I am taken aback by the sheer amount of incredible talent we have in the UK. It inspires us all to continue pushing the industry to be more inclusive of a greater variety of Black music and culture. The music coming out of the UK this past year has been some of the best we have had in years. These distinct, uncompromising voices – across different genres from R&B and Soul to Grime, Hip-Hop to Jazz and Alternative – are not just soundtracks for our days. They provide healing and reflection, and also escapism in times of need.
“For several years now we have also seen the growth of our MOBO UnSung talent programme, as it continues to be a beacon for spotlighting and empowering emerging artists. Some of the artists tipped by UnSung have gone on to achieve great things and we're so proud to be following their journey, and celebrating their success. A huge congratulations to all our nominees across music, film and television, and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming you in Newcastle!"
2025 MOBO Awards Nominations List
Best Male Act
Bashy
Central Cee
D-Block Europe
Ghetts
Nemzzz
Sampha
Best Female Act In Association With Got2b
Cleo Sol
Darkoo
Jorja Smith
Little Simz
Nia Archives
Raye
Album Of The Year
Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive
Cleo Sol - Gold
Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying
Sampha - Lahai
Skrapz - Reflection
Song Of The Year
Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - Band4Band
Chase & Status, Stormzy - Backbone
Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - Favourite Girl
Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
Leostaytrill - Pink Lemonade
Odeal - Soh-Soh
Best Newcomer
Chy Cartier
Elmiene
Fimiguerrero
Flowerovlove
Jordan Adetunji
Len
Leostaytrill
Myles Smith
Odeal
Pozer
Video Of The Year In Association With Lner
Meekz - Mini Me’s (Directed By Kc Locke)
Mnelia - My Man (Directed By Femi Bello)
Raye - Genesis (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)
Sampha - Only (Directed By Dexter Navy)
Skepta - Gas Me Up (Diligent) (Directed By Steveo)
Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - Hocus Pocus (Directed By Felix Brady)
Best R&B/Soul Act Supported By Kiss Fm
Cleo Sol
Elmiene
Flo
Jaz Karis
Jorja Smith
Nippa
Odeal
Sasha Keable
Shae Universe
Sinead Harnett
Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall
Alt Blk Era
Bob Vylan
Hak Baker
Kid Bookie
Native James
Spider
Best Grime Act Supported By Trench
Chip
D Double E
Duppy
Kruz Leone
Manga Saint Hilare
Scorcher
Best Hip Hop Act Supported By Bbc Radio 1Xtra
Bashy
Cristale
Headie One
Nines
Potter Payper
Skrapz
Best Drill Act
163margs
Central Cee
Headie One
Kairo Keyz
K-Trap
Pozer
Best International Act
Asake
Ayra Starr
Beyonce
Glorilla
Kendrick Lamar
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Tems
Tyla
Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film
Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders
Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost
Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders
Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie
Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell
Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire
Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy
Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell
Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love
Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell
Best Media Personality
90's Baby Show
Aj Odudu
Chuckie Online
Craig Mitch
Henrie Kwushue
Madame Joyce
Micah Richards
Specs Gonzalez
The Receipts Podcast
Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music
Asake (Nigeria)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)
King Promise (Ghana)
Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Best Caribbean Music Act
Popcaan
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Valiant
Yg Marley
Best Jazz Act
Amy Gadiaga
Blue Lab Beats
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Kokoroko
Yussef Dayes
Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag
Eliza Rose
Nia Archives
Pinkpantheress
Salute
Shygirl
Tsha
Best Producer
Ceebeaats
Inflo
Juls
M1onthebeat
P2j
Sammy Soso
Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel
Annatoria
Imrhan
Limoblaze
Reblah
Still Shadey
Volney Morgan & New Ye