November 11th 2021 at 1:00PM
MOBO Awards unveils 2021 nominees including Dave, Central Cee, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Ghetts

The UK’s biggest celebration of black music, the MOBO Awards, have announced their 2021 nominees, ahead of their live show on Sunday, December 5 at Coventry Building Society Arena. 

The nominees include Dave, who leads with five nominations, along with Central Cee, Ghetts, Headie One, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Cleo Sol, among others.  

MOBO will be partnering with YouTube and BBC for the second year to bring the awards to a global audience. The ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube on December 5 and BBC One will be broadcasting a behind-the-scenes show featuring exclusive backstage content, performances and interviews from the award ceremony. 

BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards from December 6, and DJ Target will be dedicating his weekday shows to the MOBO Awards 2021, bringing listeners performances and interviews from this year’s nominees and winners. 

Kanya King, founder and CEO of MOBO Group, said: “The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic. This year’s crop of MOBO nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range. We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media. Congratulations and best of luck to all of our nominees. Here’s to a big night on 5th December in Coventry!"

The list of nominees for the MOBO Awards 2021: 

BEST MALE ACT  

AJ Tracey 

Central Cee 

Dave 

Ghetts 

Headie One 

Potter Payper 

 

BEST FEMALE ACT  

Arlo Parks 

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol 

Little Simz

Shaybo 

Tiana Major9 

 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams 

Celeste – Not Your Muse 

Cleo Sol – Mother 

Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together 

Ghetts – Conflict of Interest 

Headie One – Edna 

 

SONG OF THE YEAR – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COVENTRY BUILDING  

A1 X J1 – Latest Trends 

Central Cee – Commitment Issues 

Dave Feat. Stormzy – Clash 

Enny Feat. Amia Brave – Peng Black Girls 

Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – My Family 

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3X3), Fivio Foreign & ZT (3X3) – Body (Remix) 

 

BEST NEWCOMER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS 

Arlo Parks 

Arrdee

Backroad Gee 

Berwyn 

Central Cee 

Enny 

Joy Crookes 

Midas The Jagaban 

PinkPantheress 

Wes Nelson 

 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 

Bree Runway – Hot Hot (directed by Jocelyn Anquetil) 

Fredo Feat. Dave – Money Talks (directed by Edem Wornoo) 

Little Simz Feat. Cleo Sol – Woman (directed by Little Simz)

M1llionz – Lagga (directed by Teeeezy C) 

Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – My Family (directed by Femi Ladi) 

Slowthai Feat. A$AP Rocky – Mazza (directed by The Rest) 

 

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT 

Bellah 

Cleo Sol 

Jorja Smith 

Sault 

Tiana Major9 

Wstrn

 

BEST GRIME ACT  

Bugzy Malone 

Chip 

D Double E 

Frisco 

Ghetts 

Skepta 

 

BEST HIP HOP ACT 

Dave 

D-Block Europe 

Fredo 

Little Simz 

Potter Payper 

Slowthai 

 

BEST DRILL ACT 

Central Cee 

Digga D 

Headie One 

K Trap 

Loski 

M1llionz

Russ Millions 

SR 

Tion Wayne 

Unknown T 

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT 

Doja Cat 

Drake 

Kanye West 

Lil Nas X 

Megan Thee Stallion 

Polo G 

Skillibeng 

Wizkid 

Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna) 

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM 

Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them 

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall 

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & The Black Messiah 

Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-Lecointe in Small Axe 

Michael Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe 

 

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY  

Charlene White 

Chunkz & Yung Filly 

Harry Pinero 

Henrie Kwushue 

Julie Adenuga 

Maya Jama 

Mo Gilligan 

Munya Chawawa 

Nella Rose 

Zeze Millz 

 

BEST GOSPEL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL  

Calledout Music 

Cece Winans 

Guvna B 

Kirk Franklin 

Maverick City Music 

S.O. 

 

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT 

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy 

CKay 

Davido 

King Promise 

NSG 

Rema 

Tems 

Tiwa Savage 

Wizkid

 

BEST REGGAE ACT  

Lila Ike 

Popcaan

Sean Paul 

Shenseea 

Skillibeng 

Spice 

 

BEST JAZZ ACT  

Alfa Mist 

Blue Lab Beats 

Emma-Jean Thackray 

Jacob Collier 

Nubiyan Twist 

Sons of Kemet 

 

BEST PRODUCER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COMPLEX UK  

Gotcha 

Jae 5 

Juls 

M1onthebeat

P2J

TSB  

 

 



