MOBO Awards unveils 2021 nominees including Dave, Central Cee, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Ghetts

The UK’s biggest celebration of black music, the MOBO Awards, have announced their 2021 nominees, ahead of their live show on Sunday, December 5 at Coventry Building Society Arena.

The nominees include Dave, who leads with five nominations, along with Central Cee, Ghetts, Headie One, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Cleo Sol, among others.

MOBO will be partnering with YouTube and BBC for the second year to bring the awards to a global audience. The ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube on December 5 and BBC One will be broadcasting a behind-the-scenes show featuring exclusive backstage content, performances and interviews from the award ceremony.

BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards from December 6, and DJ Target will be dedicating his weekday shows to the MOBO Awards 2021, bringing listeners performances and interviews from this year’s nominees and winners.

Kanya King, founder and CEO of MOBO Group, said: “The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic. This year’s crop of MOBO nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range. We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media. Congratulations and best of luck to all of our nominees. Here’s to a big night on 5th December in Coventry!"

The list of nominees for the MOBO Awards 2021:

BEST MALE ACT

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

BEST FEMALE ACT

Arlo Parks

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol

Little Simz

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Cleo Sol – Mother

Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

Headie One – Edna

SONG OF THE YEAR – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COVENTRY BUILDING

A1 X J1 – Latest Trends

Central Cee – Commitment Issues

Dave Feat. Stormzy – Clash

Enny Feat. Amia Brave – Peng Black Girls

Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – My Family

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3X3), Fivio Foreign & ZT (3X3) – Body (Remix)

BEST NEWCOMER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS

Arlo Parks

Arrdee

Backroad Gee

Berwyn

Central Cee

Enny

Joy Crookes

Midas The Jagaban

PinkPantheress

Wes Nelson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bree Runway – Hot Hot (directed by Jocelyn Anquetil)

Fredo Feat. Dave – Money Talks (directed by Edem Wornoo)

Little Simz Feat. Cleo Sol – Woman (directed by Little Simz)

M1llionz – Lagga (directed by Teeeezy C)

Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – My Family (directed by Femi Ladi)

Slowthai Feat. A$AP Rocky – Mazza (directed by The Rest)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

Bellah

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Sault

Tiana Major9

Wstrn

BEST GRIME ACT

Bugzy Malone

Chip

D Double E

Frisco

Ghetts

Skepta

BEST HIP HOP ACT

Dave

D-Block Europe

Fredo

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Slowthai

BEST DRILL ACT

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

K Trap

Loski

M1llionz

Russ Millions

SR

Tion Wayne

Unknown T

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Doja Cat

Drake

Kanye West

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Polo G

Skillibeng

Wizkid

Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & The Black Messiah

Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-Lecointe in Small Axe

Michael Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

Charlene White

Chunkz & Yung Filly

Harry Pinero

Henrie Kwushue

Julie Adenuga

Maya Jama

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Zeze Millz

BEST GOSPEL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL

Calledout Music

Cece Winans

Guvna B

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

S.O.

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

CKay

Davido

King Promise

NSG

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

BEST REGGAE ACT

Lila Ike

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

BEST JAZZ ACT

Alfa Mist

Blue Lab Beats

Emma-Jean Thackray

Jacob Collier

Nubiyan Twist

Sons of Kemet

BEST PRODUCER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COMPLEX UK

Gotcha

Jae 5

Juls

M1onthebeat

P2J

TSB