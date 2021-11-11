MOBO Awards unveils 2021 nominees including Dave, Central Cee, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Ghetts

The UK’s biggest celebration of black music, the MOBO Awards, have announced their 2021 nominees, ahead of their live show on Sunday, December 5 at Coventry Building Society Arena.
The nominees include Dave, who leads with five nominations, along with Central Cee, Ghetts, Headie One, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Cleo Sol, among others.
MOBO will be partnering with YouTube and BBC for the second year to bring the awards to a global audience. The ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube on December 5 and BBC One will be broadcasting a behind-the-scenes show featuring exclusive backstage content, performances and interviews from the award ceremony.
BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards from December 6, and DJ Target will be dedicating his weekday shows to the MOBO Awards 2021, bringing listeners performances and interviews from this year’s nominees and winners.
Kanya King, founder and CEO of MOBO Group, said: “The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic. This year’s crop of MOBO nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range. We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media. Congratulations and best of luck to all of our nominees. Here’s to a big night on 5th December in Coventry!"
The list of nominees for the MOBO Awards 2021:
BEST MALE ACT
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper
BEST FEMALE ACT
Arlo Parks
Bree Runway
Cleo Sol
Little Simz
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Cleo Sol – Mother
Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together
Ghetts – Conflict of Interest
Headie One – Edna
SONG OF THE YEAR – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COVENTRY BUILDING
A1 X J1 – Latest Trends
Central Cee – Commitment Issues
Dave Feat. Stormzy – Clash
Enny Feat. Amia Brave – Peng Black Girls
Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – My Family
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3X3), Fivio Foreign & ZT (3X3) – Body (Remix)
BEST NEWCOMER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS
Arlo Parks
Arrdee
Backroad Gee
Berwyn
Central Cee
Enny
Joy Crookes
Midas The Jagaban
PinkPantheress
Wes Nelson
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bree Runway – Hot Hot (directed by Jocelyn Anquetil)
Fredo Feat. Dave – Money Talks (directed by Edem Wornoo)
Little Simz Feat. Cleo Sol – Woman (directed by Little Simz)
M1llionz – Lagga (directed by Teeeezy C)
Pa Salieu Feat. Backroad Gee – My Family (directed by Femi Ladi)
Slowthai Feat. A$AP Rocky – Mazza (directed by The Rest)
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
Bellah
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Sault
Tiana Major9
Wstrn
BEST GRIME ACT
Bugzy Malone
Chip
D Double E
Frisco
Ghetts
Skepta
BEST HIP HOP ACT
Dave
D-Block Europe
Fredo
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Slowthai
BEST DRILL ACT
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
K Trap
Loski
M1llionz
Russ Millions
SR
Tion Wayne
Unknown T
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Doja Cat
Drake
Kanye West
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Polo G
Skillibeng
Wizkid
Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM
Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & The Black Messiah
Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-Lecointe in Small Axe
Michael Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe
BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY
Charlene White
Chunkz & Yung Filly
Harry Pinero
Henrie Kwushue
Julie Adenuga
Maya Jama
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Zeze Millz
BEST GOSPEL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL
Calledout Music
Cece Winans
Guvna B
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
S.O.
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
CKay
Davido
King Promise
NSG
Rema
Tems
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid
BEST REGGAE ACT
Lila Ike
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
BEST JAZZ ACT
Alfa Mist
Blue Lab Beats
Emma-Jean Thackray
Jacob Collier
Nubiyan Twist
Sons of Kemet
BEST PRODUCER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COMPLEX UK
Gotcha
Jae 5
Juls
M1onthebeat
P2J
TSB