MOBO UnSung teams up with TikTok's SoundOn to reach emerging artists for 2023 competition

MOBO has revealed a new partnership with TikTok’s SoundOn platform to discover and support unsigned artists for this year's MOBO UnSung.

The nationwide competition and talent development programme for emerging artists from the UK producing their own work will be teaming up with SoundOn to introduce a new way for artists to enter the competition through TikTok.

Applicants are currently able to apply for the competition via the MOBO UnSung application form, and from April 21, will be able to apply for three Wildcard spots via the TikTok app.

Seven applicants will be chosen from the MOBO UnSung application and the three successful TikTok Wildcard candidates will become the MOBO UnSung Top 10 Class of 2023.

Once the final 10 are selected, TikTok’s SoundOn will provide specialist support to promote them, and their music will be distributed on the platform.

With continued backing from MOBO UnSung's partner Marshall and support from PRS Foundation and the MOBO Help Musicians Fund, MOBO will also be offering the finalists a year-long artist development programme of industry and production workshops, performance and networking opportunities, A&R, one-to-one mentorship and more.

“We are delighted to launch this unique collaboration and partnership with TikTok’s SoundOn to open up access to MOBO UnSung through its incredible platform,” said founder and CEO of The MOBO Group, Kanya King CBE. “Through this partnership, we aim to grow the offering to the final ten artists, with an absolutely unbeatable industry leading talent development programme across a year, with additional services provided by SoundOn. MOBO continues to provide a unique talent platform both on stage and behind the scenes across the creative industries. As the MOBO UnSung programme elevates through this new partnership with TikTok’s SoundOn, there is no doubt that the next music superstars will have a vital creative hub and platform to excel, both personally and professionally.”

Nichal Sethi, head of artist services UK at TikTok, said: "SoundOn is hugely excited to be partnering with MOBO UnSung, using the power of TikTok to give the Class of 2023 an even bigger stage to showcase their talent. For many years, the MOBO UnSung program has unearthed some of the best British talent through the program, serving as a valuable platform for emerging artists breaking into the industry. Together, with Marshall and the PRS Foundation, we're excited to give emerging British talent the platform it deserves, helping new and independent artists share their music with a global community.”

“We at The Marshall Group have always stood behind strong artist development,” music director at Marshall, Steve Tannett, added. “We understand the importance of nurturing emerging talent and providing them with the support they need to thrive in the music industry. That's why we are thrilled to be a part of the MOBO Unsung program. Marshall is committed to providing the best resources for artists to create and showcase their music. Our state-of-the-art recording facilities, coupled with our team of experienced music industry professionals, are ready to mentor and guide the class of 2023. Here's to a remarkable journey ahead!”

The deadline for all entries is April 28.