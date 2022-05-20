MQA returns as Music Week Awards social media sponsor

Hi-res audio technology company MQA will return as the social media sponsor for the 2022 Music Week Awards.

The Music Week Awards takes place next week on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London. You can see the shortlists in full here.

MQA recently issued its report on the environmental impact of streaming.

Mike Jbara, MQA CEO, said: “We’re excited to continue our support for the Music Week Awards 2022. As the volume swells within the industry to address critical issues such as climate change, it’s more important than ever to celebrate the power of music and shine a light on creative innovation.”

Tickets have been selling fast for the Music Week Awards 2022. Gold tables for the event sold out last month, while our Platinum tables sold out in March. There is now limited availability for silver tables, along with individual tickets, so act fast and click here for individual tickets.

Please note due to limited availability Silver table packages can only be booked by emailing Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.