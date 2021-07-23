MQA signs up to Music Week Awards 2021

We are delighted to announce hi-res audio technology company MQA as the social media sponsor for the Music Week Awards this year.

After our 2020 ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic – though trophies were still handed out to the winners! – the Music Week Awards is set to return in style on September 14 at Battersea Evolution in London and will, of course, follow all the latest government advice and regulations to ensure a safe event.

The biggest and best night in the music industry calendar, the Music Week Awards 2021 will see everyone from the major and independent labels and publishers to streaming giants like TikTok, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Apple Music, plus the nation’s favourite broadcasters and radio stations, compete for glory.

Speaking about the partnership, Mike Jbara, MQA CEO, said: “Having music in our lives has never been more important. The music industry provides a vital platform for coping and relief, so we’re particularly proud to continue our support for the Music Week Awards this year. As we remain vigilant to ensure the safety of individuals and communities, we celebrate the achievements of creators and collaborators.”

A total of 26 trophies are up for grabs this year, including The Strat – the special Music Week Award in recognition of a pioneering exec, which has previously been won by Max Lousada, Darcus Beese and Sarah Stennett and many more legendary figures.

You can see the full list of nominations here.

For table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2021, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com.







