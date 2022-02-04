Mulika Sannie appointed deputy chair of The BRIT Trust

Tony Wadsworth, chair of The BRIT Trust music charity, has today appointed Mulika Sannie to the newly created role of deputy chair.

Mulika – a qualified lawyer who has worked in the music industry for nearly 20 years and is currently legal counsel for music for a major technology company – joined The BRIT Trust in June 2020.

Alongside her Trustee role, she also heads up its Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Committee. An official press release stated that she will now “liaise closely with and deputise for Tony to support and take forward the work of the Trust and its Trustees across a growing range of activities.”

Speaking about the appointment, BRIT Trust chair Tony Wadsworth CBE said: “Mulika has made an important and valued contribution to the work of the BRIT Trust since coming on board, and I believe our skill sets complement each other, which is a shorthand way of saying that she knows lots of things that I don't! Her support will be invaluable as we develop the BRIT Trust over the coming years, and I welcome her to this role."

I'm really looking forward to ensuring the BRIT Trust continues to support the music community at the high standard it is so well regarded for Mulika Sannie

BRIT Trust deputy chair Mulika Sannie added: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be appointed as deputy chair of the BRIT Trust and am honoured that Tony believes in my capabilities to perform this role. I'm really looking forward to continuing to working alongside Tony and the rest of the Trustees to ensure the BRIT Trust continues to support the music community at the high standard it is so well regarded for."

The BRIT Trust supports charities that promote education and wellbeing through music and creativity – principally The BRIT School and music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins as well as East London Arts & Music (ELAM), Key4Life, Mind and Music Support among many others. It also funds the BRITs Apprentice Scheme.

Funded largely by the annual BRIT Awards and Music Industry Trust (MITS) dinners, the Trust has distributed over £27 million and made more than 230 grant commitments to a wide range of causes since it was set up by record labels and the BPI in 1989.