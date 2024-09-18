MUSEXPO 2025 unveils first round of speakers for its 25th global edition

MUSEXPO 2025 has unveiled the first round of influential executives, creatives, and companies set to participate at its special 25th edition next year.
The event – which president & founder Sat Bisla has promised will be “the best MUSEXPO ever” – will take place between March 16 – 19, 2025, in Burbank, California at the Castaway Burbank venue.
Now confirmed for MUSEXPO 2025 are:
Ben Dorenfeld – Director of music, Anomaly
Bobby Gumm – VP, music, Trailer Park
Emma Banks - Music agent & co-head, global touring, CAA
Janine Kerr - VP, music, Bally Sports
Jen Malone – Music supervisor/head of black & white Music
Julia Michels – Grammy-winning music supervisor, Format Entertainment
Josh Abraham – Co-founder & co-CEO, Pulse Music Group
Katie Romanovich – Associate music supervisor, Format Entertainment
Mandar Thakur – CEO, Times Music (India)
Mark Beaven – Co-founder & co-CEO, Advanced Alternative Media (AAM), Inc.
Melinda Newman – Executive editor, West Coast and Nashville
Michael Goldstone – Founder & co-owner, Mom+Pop Music
Mike Knobloch – President of music & publishing, NBCUniversal
Ritch Esra – Publisher, The Music Registry & Co-founder, MUBUTV
Savan Kotecha – Oscar, Golden Globe & Grammy nominated songwriter/producer
Scott Cutler – Co-founder & co-CEO, Pulse Music Group
Steve Sessa – Co-chair, entertainment & media industry group, Reed Smith
Tyler Henry – Founder & CEO, Sturdy & partner, Range Media Partners
These names are in addition to Michael Goldstone, founder & co-owner, Mom+Pop Music, who will receive the annual Seymour Stein Global A&R Award and Mark Beaven, co-founder & co-CEO, Advanced Alternative Media, Inc. (AAM, Inc.), who will be bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The International Music Person Of The Year honouree will be announced in the coming weeks and will be the first person from South Asia to receive the accolade.
MUSEXPO will also feature its popular Global Sync Summit, and A&R Summit, as a part of its overall 2025 event programme.
Many other speakers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Registration is now open for MUSEXPO here.
Information on showcase artist submissions, event partnership/sponsorship opportunities, direct flights to Burbank Airport and conference discount hotel room bookings within the Burbank, CA area is available here.