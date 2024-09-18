MUSEXPO 2025 unveils first round of speakers for its 25th global edition

MUSEXPO 2025 has unveiled the first round of influential executives, creatives, and companies set to participate at its special 25th edition next year.

The event – which president & founder Sat Bisla has promised will be “the best MUSEXPO ever” – will take place between March 16 – 19, 2025, in Burbank, California at the Castaway Burbank venue.

Now confirmed for MUSEXPO 2025 are:

Ben Dorenfeld – Director of music, Anomaly

Bobby Gumm – VP, music, Trailer Park

Emma Banks - Music agent & co-head, global touring, CAA

Janine Kerr - VP, music, Bally Sports

Jen Malone – Music supervisor/head of black & white Music

Julia Michels – Grammy-winning music supervisor, Format Entertainment

Josh Abraham – Co-founder & co-CEO, Pulse Music Group

Katie Romanovich – Associate music supervisor, Format Entertainment

Mandar Thakur – CEO, Times Music (India)

Mark Beaven – Co-founder & co-CEO, Advanced Alternative Media (AAM), Inc.

Melinda Newman – Executive editor, West Coast and Nashville

Michael Goldstone – Founder & co-owner, Mom+Pop Music

Mike Knobloch – President of music & publishing, NBCUniversal

Ritch Esra – Publisher, The Music Registry & Co-founder, MUBUTV

Savan Kotecha – Oscar, Golden Globe & Grammy nominated songwriter/producer

Scott Cutler – Co-founder & co-CEO, Pulse Music Group

Steve Sessa – Co-chair, entertainment & media industry group, Reed Smith

Tyler Henry – Founder & CEO, Sturdy & partner, Range Media Partners

These names are in addition to Michael Goldstone, founder & co-owner, Mom+Pop Music, who will receive the annual Seymour Stein Global A&R Award and Mark Beaven, co-founder & co-CEO, Advanced Alternative Media, Inc. (AAM, Inc.), who will be bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The International Music Person Of The Year honouree will be announced in the coming weeks and will be the first person from South Asia to receive the accolade.

MUSEXPO will also feature its popular Global Sync Summit, and A&R Summit, as a part of its overall 2025 event programme.

Many other speakers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration is now open for MUSEXPO here.

Information on showcase artist submissions, event partnership/sponsorship opportunities, direct flights to Burbank Airport and conference discount hotel room bookings within the Burbank, CA area is available here.

