MUSEXPO reveals groundbreaking keynote panel with Bob Bowen & Amazon MGM Studios' global music team

The 25th global edition of MUSEXPO has added more star names to its packed schedule, with Bob Bowen, worldwide head of music at Amazon MGM Studios, and his team of global music executives, set to take part in a special keynote.

For the first time in MUSEXPO’s history, attendees will have the chance to engage with the leaders behind Amazon MGM Studios’ music operations for both film and TV, including projects on Prime Video.

Bowen’s team – with members spanning across the US, UK, EU, Latin America, India, Brazil, and Japan – will provide valuable insights into the transformative role of music in some of the world’s most influential visual media.

The event – which president & founder Sat Bisla has promised will be “the best MUSEXPO ever” – will take place between March 16 – 19, 2025, in Burbank, California at the Castaway Burbank venue.

The exclusive Amazon MGM Studios session will take place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Bob Bowen, who oversees the comprehensive global music strategies for Amazon MGM Studios, has previously occupied leadership roles at Relativity Media and New Line Cinema. Under his leadership at Amazon MGM Studios, the music team has released numerous soundtracks that have driven awareness and accolades for Prime Video/Amazon MGM Studios with five Grammy nominations to date – including last year’s soundtrack album for the TV series Daisy Jones & The Six, which debuted No.1 and charted 5 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard soundtrack chart. It was the first time a fictional band debuted No.1 as an emerging artist on the Billboard chart. Bowen was also nominated for an Emmy and won several Clio’s for his work on the acclaimed TV series The Man In The High Castle.

Joining Bowen on the global keynote panel are the following Amazon MGM Studios music executives:

Adrian Sosa, head of music, Latin America/Brazil/Australia/Canada/New Zealand, Amazon MGM Studios

Liza Richardson, head of music, Original Series (U.S.), Amazon MGM Studios –

Louisa Rainbird, head of music, European Union, Amazon MGM Studios

Anton Monsted, head of music, Original Movies (U.S.), Amazon MGM Studios

Speaking about the keynote, Sat Bisla, said: “We are extremely honoured to present this first-of-its-kind special Amazon MGM Studios’ U.S. and global sync-focused keynote panel at our 25th global edition of MUSEXPO. I am extremely grateful to Bob Bowen and his team for bringing their knowledge, insights, and creative passion to inspire our domestic and international delegates attending next year’s milestone event.”

As previously revealed, MUSEXPO 2025 will also see highly-respected Mom+Pop Music founder/co-owner Michael Goldstone become the recipient of the Seymour Stein Global A&R Award. Mark Beaven, co-founder & co-CEO, Advanced Alternative Media, Inc. (AAM, Inc.), will also be bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

