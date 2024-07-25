MUSEXPO set to celebrate 25th global edition in 2025, registration open now

Esteemed music business conference MUSEXPO has unveiled details of its landmark 25th edition, which will take place between March 16 – 19, 2025, in Burbank, California at the Castaway Burbank venue.

The event has previously taken place as MUSEXPO Asia Pacific & One Movement for Music Festival in Perth, Australia (2009 & 2010), as well as MUSEXPO Europe in London, England (2008 – 2010, and 2016), with all of its other editions held in Southern California.

Speaking about next year’s event, its president & founder Sat Bisla has declared that it will be “the best MUSEXPO ever and promises to surpass all expectations”. Bisla will also be embracing his own personal milestone of 40 years of contributions to the US and international music business in 2025.

Sat Bisla added: “Our team and I are honoured to bring our 25th global edition of MUSEXPO to the worldwide music industry next year. Watching the immeasurable impact that MUSEXPO has had on so many artists, executives, and companies during the past twenty-four editions is extremely humbling. We are grateful for the participation and support of everyone who has been a part of this amazing conference, showcase event, and special music community, and we intend to make MUSEXPO 2025 our best one ever!”

MUSEXPO 2025 will also return with its esteemed International Music Industry Awards (which originally launched back in 2012) in association with A&R Worldwide, and will recognize the contributions of some of the most influential executives and creatives across key sectors of the global music business in association with Visit Burbank and City Of Burbank during the private VIP Gala Dinner presentations.

In addition, the annual Seymour Stein Global A&R Award, International Music Person Of The Year and Lifetime Achievement Award honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

MUSEXPO will also feature its popular Global Sync Summit, and A&R Summit, as a part of its overall 2025 event program.

MUSEXPO 2025 says it look to deliver an “unparalleled overview of the global music business”, tackling the likes of A&R, publishing, digital, AI, streaming, brands, sync, live, management, distribution, multi-media, technology, marketing, radio, and much more.

Registration is now open for MUSEXPO. You can sign up – as well as find information on showcase artist submissions, event partnership/sponsorship opportunities, direct flights to Burbank Airport and conference discount hotel room bookings – here.