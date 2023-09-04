Music Leaders Network launches international version of development programme for women in music

Music Leaders Network, the professional development programme for women and non-binary people in music, has launched Music Leaders Network Nordic, the first international version of its UK programme, now in its fourth year.

The programme will be starting on February 6 next year and will be building on key aspects from the UK programme, with a specific Nordic slant.

Over six months, a group of 12 participants will be receiving a combination of one-on-one, group and peer-to-peer coaching which will cover leadership and communication styles, working to certain values and executing a vision, with a specific focus on building a pan-Nordic network of women in leadership within the music industry.

Previous participants of the programme have included employees from FUGA, Polydor, September Management, PRS Foundation, and Merlin.

Led by Remi Harris and Tamara Gal-On, the initiative aims to aid the career development of women with between five and 25 years experience in the music business.

“For our first international iteration of Music Leaders Network, a Nordic cohort is a natural fit,” said Harris and Gal-On. “Nomex and the individual countries across the region have established an amazing collaborative network and export partnership, especially with the UK. We want to build on that work. Music is an international business and Music Leaders Network needs to reflect this to create opportunities for its current and future members. We want to facilitate all our participants to engage across the industry, regardless of the country in which they are based. It’s our goal to see more women in leadership in the music industry. And we want those women to succeed in those roles. Music Leaders Network provides the support that helps them to be successful.”

Applications are open now.