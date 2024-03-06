Music marketing and PR agency We Generate makes key appointments

Music marketing and PR agency We Generate has appointed Alex Moore as global vice president.

Additionally, the agency has promoted Ejide Tondu to senior digital strategist and UK team lead.

The agency provides a range of services to artists, labels and music-related businesses, including marketing, PR, branding, social media and digital marketing.

Alex Moore has joined We Generate with experience both in music marketing and brand strategy, having previously headed up the Sony Music and BMG team at the7stars agency up to the end of 2022. In that role, he oversaw all UK marketing campaigns for a diverse roster of artists including Harry Styles, Bruce Springsteen and Kylie Minogue. Moore most recently worked at strategic consultancy Craft Media.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading We Generate's global team, developing and implementing strategic marketing and PR campaigns, and expanding the agency's reach into new fields beyond music as well as overseeing the music output.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining We Generate at such a pivotal time for them and tumultuous times for record labels’ own relationships with social media and big tech,” said Moore. “They have something so many brand marketers struggle with – the tools to speak to, and stay relevant, to young people. The agency has a proven track record of community-led successes, and I am confident that we can continue to build upon that momentum by delivering innovative and impactful campaigns for our existing and potential new clients who want in on the success of our artist campaigns.”

Tondu's promotion to senior campaign manager recognises her significant contributions to the agency's success. Since joining We-Generate in 2021, Tondu has played a key role in managing campaigns for several high-profile clients including Atlantic, Polydor and Island.

In her new role, she will lead and oversee client campaigns, develop creative strategies and manage a team of UK-based campaign managers, as well as help the company expand into new emerging markets such as the Middle East.

“Ejide has been a valuable asset to our team since she joined We Generate,” said founder Luka Zak. “Her dedication, creativity, and strategic thinking have been instrumental in the success of many of our campaigns. We are confident she will continue to thrive in her new role.”