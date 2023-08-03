Music promotion platform Listn partners with Syndicast on radio plugging

Music promotion platform Listn has teamed with Syndicast, a global radio plugging and radio show syndication service.

The collaboration will provide “opportunities for artists and record labels worldwide, democratising access to global audiences via both FM and online radios”, said a statement.

Listn's platform helps artists strategise and streamline their promotion campaigns, filtering by genre affinity, geographical territory and audience engagement.

Syndicast connects artists and labels with more than 2,200 radio stations in more than 100 countries, helping to boost global reach and airplay royalty revenues.

Through the partnership, artists can directly pitch their music to hundreds of FM and online radio stations individually through Listn.

"We are thrilled about this partnership, as it promises to bring unparalleled empowerment and exposure to artists and creators worldwide," said Robin Hammouti, COO from Listn. "Our mission has always been to democratise the music industry, and joining forces with Syndicast significantly advances that goal."