Music promotions agency Plugged In makes key appointments

Music promotions agency Plugged In has hired Alice Mortimer as head of publicity.

The company has also promoted Mikey Lloyd to director of promotions as it undergoes an expansion of its operations.

Plugged In was recently shortlisted for a Music Week Award in the Promotions Team category for the seventh consecutive year.

Alice Mortimer has joined Plugged In to head up their new Publicity department, which includes services across print press, online, podcasts and multimedia formats.

Starting out eight years ago as a freelance music journalist, Mortimer contributed to national music press outlets such as Clash, The Line of Best Fit and Dork Magazine. She soon embarked on a career in music PR, joining Edge Publicity and WMA.

Over her career, Mortimer has worked with talent across multiple genres, and on both developing and established artists including the likes of Avril Lavigne, Wham!, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Yungblud, Ateez, Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds of Summer), The Aces, The Kooks, Girli, Tai Verdes and more.

“Press and radio go hand-in-hand when it comes to telling an artist’s story and building their audience and so I’m delighted that Alice has decided to join Plugged In to head up our publicity department,” said Plugged In MD James Passmore.

“We’ve been fans of Alice’s work for some time, having had the pleasure of working alongside her on artist campaigns during which we’ve been impressed by how thorough, professional and tenacious she is when it comes to securing exposure for her artists. We particularly love Alice’s forward-thinking approach to publicity which combines traditional print and online press, while also incorporating elements of TV, podcasts and everything in between, which makes the service we’re offering even more exciting and impactful.”

“I am thrilled to have joined Plugged In at such an exciting time for the agency,” said Mortimer. “James, Mikey and the team have an excellent reputation within the industry and have been instrumental in breaking so many successful artists.”

She added: “I’m delighted to have launched a brand new publicity service, committed to crafting fresh, tailor-made artist campaigns that break through the noise and create lasting impact in our ever-evolving media landscape. To do this with Plugged In feels like such a natural fit and I’m very excited to be part of their continuing upward trajectory.”

Plugged In has expanded to offer a 360 promotions service, having also recently appointed Linzi Symons as director of social media strategy. With the agency’s growth, Mikey Lloyd has been promoted to director of promotions, overseeing Plugged In's radio, TV, publicity and social media departments, while continuing to work directly with Passmore to identify further growth opportunities for the business.

“Plugged In would not be the company it is today without Mikey’s hard work and determination and so I’m delighted to honour and reward his unwavering loyalty, by promoting him to director of Promotions,” said Passmore. “In his 10 years at Plugged In, Mikey has been instrumental in building up our exceptional artist roster with the likes of Tems, Yungblud, Headie One, Little Simz and Wizkid to name just a few.

“You will not find a better, or more well liked, plugger than Mikey and I’m confident that in this new role the whole Plugged In team will benefit hugely from his expertise in discovering and breaking new artists, as well as managing industry and artist relationships. I’m incredibly fortunate to continue to grow the company with Mikey alongside me and I'm excited for what the next 10 years has in store for Plugged In."

Of his promotion, Mikey Lloyd said: “I am delighted to embark on this new journey as director of promotions at Plugged In. Working with James over the past decade has been nothing short of joyous. I am immensely proud of our collective achievements but I’m even more excited about what’s to come. Our team here is second-to-none and adding publicity and social media strategy to our already established radio and TV departments provides us with yet more opportunities to elevate the outstanding artists we have the privilege of representing.”

Founded by James Passmore in 2007, Plugged In represents acts including Haim, Little Simz, Headie One, Mabel, Phoebe Bridgers, Wizkid, Tems, Rina Sawayama and many more, now providing services across radio, TV, press/publicity, podcasts and social media.