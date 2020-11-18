Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music publicist Jack Delaney launches Number 23 agency

November 18th 2020 at 6:34AM
Music publicist Jack Delaney has announced the launch of new publicity agency Number 23. 

Delaney, who started out at EMI Records in 2005, most recently completed a lengthy stint at Outside Organisation, where he had been head of music since 2018.

At Outside, Delaney (pictured) led on a diverse range of clients, including Headie One, New Order and Joy Division, Carrie Underwood, Grace Jones, James, Clara Amfo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Music Industry Trusts (MITs) Award and the MOBO Awards. 

I had seven amazing years with the fantastic team at Outside

Jack Delaney, Number 23

"I had seven amazing years with the fantastic team at Outside, learnt a lot from company founder Alan Edwards, and managed campaigns for many incredible artists and events along the way," said Delaney. "I'm now very excited to be starting a brand new chapter with Number 23 and representing many more."

A music and entertainment publicity company, Number 23 will handle print, online and broadcast media.  

 

 



