Music publicist Jack Delaney launches Number 23 agency

Music publicist Jack Delaney has announced the launch of new publicity agency Number 23.

Delaney, who started out at EMI Records in 2005, most recently completed a lengthy stint at Outside Organisation, where he had been head of music since 2018.

At Outside, Delaney (pictured) led on a diverse range of clients, including Headie One, New Order and Joy Division, Carrie Underwood, Grace Jones, James, Clara Amfo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Music Industry Trusts (MITs) Award and the MOBO Awards.

"I had seven amazing years with the fantastic team at Outside, learnt a lot from company founder Alan Edwards, and managed campaigns for many incredible artists and events along the way," said Delaney. "I'm now very excited to be starting a brand new chapter with Number 23 and representing many more."

A music and entertainment publicity company, Number 23 will handle print, online and broadcast media.