Music Venue Trust renews Music Week Awards partnership

The Music Venue Trust will return to support the Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

The ceremony takes place on May 24, 2023 at Evolution in Battersea. Last year’s event was our biggest ever edition of the Music Week Awards. Table bookings are now open here.

Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene is decided by a public vote - this year’s winner was The New Adelphi, Hull.

Any UK grassroots venue with a capacity of less than 500 is eligible for entry. For this category we are looking for nominations from others, as well as entries from venues themselves. All entries for the Music Week Awards 2023 can be made here - the deadline is 6pm, January 31, 2023.

"Music Venue Trust is delighted to be continuing our partnership with the Music Week Awards in 2023 and to be shining a spotlight on the UK's outstanding grassroots music venue network,” said CEO Mark Davyd. “It's so important that these local community venues are recognised as a vital part of the music ecosystem on one of the biggest nights of the music year."

To enquire about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2023, please contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com for more information.