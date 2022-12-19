Music video platform Xite partners with Amazon

Music video platform Xite has partnered with Amazon.

From December 19, Xite and Fire TV will give customers free access to a catalogue of tens of thousands of premium music videos.

Xite is a global music video platform with linear and app distribution via numerous partners. It is now available on Samsung Smart TVs, Comcast Xfinity, Fire TV, Roku, Sky Q, Apple TV, Cox, Rogers, Shaw, KPN and Ziggo.

Earlier this month, Xite began the rollout of 21 linear music video channels on Amazon Freevee, the free streaming service. The genre offerings on both Freevee and Fire TV span hip-hop, R&B, country, rock, alt/indie, and Latino, as well as decades-based channels. The Xite channels also present consumers with music videos for mood.

Amazon Music Videos, powered by Xite, showcases artists on the US Hot 100. New videos are added daily and Fire TV customers can find personalised recommendations based on their likes and viewing history, or choose from more than 200 playlists, such as Top Holiday Hits, Best of 2022 Recap, Siempre Latino, and Country Today.

The free service also includes unlimited music video skips, and a search feature allowing customers to look for artists and tracks and play a continuous stream of similar music videos.

Cees Honig, co-CEO of Xite, said: “When we launched Xite in the US via our interactive TV app, our goal was to bring music videos to the biggest screen in the house. Since then, FAST [free, ad-funded streaming TV] channel consumption in the living room has continued to grow at a remarkable rate. We’re proud to partner with FAST and streaming giants, Freevee and Fire TV, who recognize our ability to provide their viewers with the ultimate music video experience on both linear and streaming. The combination of our music curation expertise and ever-evolving technology allows music fans unprecedented access to visual expressions of their favourite songs, across platforms.”