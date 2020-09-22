Music Week Awards 2020: EMI Records, Sony/ATV, BMG and more on their victories

The winners of the Music Week Awards 2020 have been revealed.

Click here for the full story of the 26 category victors, including Polydor Records on their double win.

The latest edition of Music Week is a special awards edition to honour the winners who couldn’t celebrate in person this year because of Covid-19.

Here’s our round-up of Music Week Awards winners on the big news – you can read more reaction here from TikTok, Tap Music and Columbia Records…



Promotions Team – EMI Records

Bruno Morelli (promotions director, EMI): “It feels fantastic. We really wanted this one! A lot of work has gone on over the last year or so and it deserved a really close look. It’s undeniable that the work that went into breaking Lewis Capaldi was a brilliant job all round, not just by our department but by the whole label. It was one of those things where there was two-and-a-half years of hard graft with an unconventional artist for him to become an overnight success. We built that momentum through thick and thin. And there was a bit of thin as well, it wasn’t all roses. Because he’s not a conventional pop artist, there were a lot of people that had to take a leap of faith at the beginning.”



Publisher Of The Year – Sony/ATV

David Ventura (president/co-MD, Sony/ATV): “We’re absolutely thrilled! It is so gratifying to be recognised by Music Week in this way, as it is an award for every member of the Sony/ATV team and we really weren’t expecting it.”

Tim Major (co-MD, Sony/ATV): “It’s great that the exciting work that we have been getting on with this year has been noticed and applauded so quickly in this way.”

It’s undeniable that the work that went into breaking Lewis Capaldi was a brilliant job all round Bruno Morelli



Catalogue Marketing Campaign – BMG (Kylie Minogue)

Dan Baxter (SVP, UK catalogue recordings, BMG):“We are absolutely delighted to receive this year’s Catalogue Marketing Campaign award, particularly as the standard of each finalist’s campaign was so high. Kylie’s team at BMG comprises both frontline and catalogue and we are extremely proud of the way our team came together to deliver such a successful release. It’s great to have everybody’s passion and effort recognised? and we would like to say a special thank you and congratulations to Kylie and her team.”

Sync Of The Year – Fresh N Clean – D Double E and Star.One featured in Ikea – Silence The Critics

Arnold Hattingh (co-founder, Theodore Music/Wake The Town): “We are very honoured and humbled to win this award. Working with D Double E was mind-blowing. He is a genius, he’s funny and he’s uncompromising. This is important: what you hear is not a watered down version of the man. I believe that is one of the main reasons why this sync has been so successful. Also, the production from Star.One was incredible – together their contribution was massive.”



PR Campaign – PR Campaign (Krept & Konan)

Kate Head (Stoked PR founder and director): “It means a lot. The fact it’s for a campaign I worked on with Krept & Konan, who I feel personally attached to for a number of reasons, makes it all the more rewarding. I really appreciate Music Week for ensuring, with this award, that PRs get recognised for their work. I believe that PRs remain unequivocally key to an artist’s career. We do a lot more than ‘get press’. We wear many hats – we may assume the roles and responsibilities of a writer, creative director, firefighter, therapist, content producer, project manager, events organiser, travel agent and more on any one day. But we aren’t always appreciated or recognised for it. Honours like this ensure we are.”



Sales Team – Proper Music

Drew Hill (MD, Proper Music Group): “It’s always great to be recognised for all the hard work the team puts in. I know it’s an award for the sales team, but it’s a Team Proper effort at the end of the day. Given the challenges we’ve faced these last six months with Covid, its especially gratifying to know the hard work is worth it and appreciated. I couldn’t be more proud to be leading such an amazing team.”

Subscribers can read full interviews here.

See the new edition of Music Week for complete coverage of all this year’s Music Week Awards winners.

PHOTO: (L-R, back row) Ryan Brock (promotions executive), Ali Golembo (specialist digital promotions co-ordinator), Michael Pickard (senior promotions manager), Charley Byrnes (radio promotions), Rob Pascoe (GM), Helena McGeough (head of TV promotions), (front row) Mark Rankin (radio promotions), Suzy Hyland (head of radio promotions), Bruno Morelli (promotions director), Flossie Easthope (TV promotions executive), Ed Chalu (promotions intern). Team members not pictured: Jade Matthews (specialist radio promotions executive), Loraine McDonald (artist liaison)