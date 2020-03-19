Music Week Awards 2020 moving to new September date

The 2020 Music Week Awards will now take place on Monday, September 21.

In line with many other music events, the Awards – which have long been the biggest and best night out in the music business – are following government guidelines regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

As the news has been progressing, we have listened to the concerns from all parties. As the well-being of our attendees, partners and staff is our number one priority, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the Music Week Awards 2020 at Battersea Evolution, until September 21, 2020.

Music Week would like to thank the music business for its understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you all at the Awards this September, when we will once again celebrate the best in the music biz, with awards in 27 categories, including new gongs for the sync sector and independent publishers.

To check out the shortlist for this year’s awards, click here. And to relive the highlights of last year’s memorable ceremony, when Island Records legend Darcus Beese picked up the Strat Award and Polydor was crowned Record Company Of The Year, click here.

If you have already booked a table or tickets to this year’s Awards, your booking will automatically be transferred to the new date, with no further action needed on your part.

For further information on the awards, please visit the website here, where you will also find a list of FAQs and be able to make a booking. For any further questions, please email customer relations executive Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.