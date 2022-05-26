Music Week Awards 2022: All the winners at the biggest ever ceremony

The Music Week Awards 2002 has been staged at Battersea Evolution in front of more than 1,400 industry guests.

This year’s ceremony was officially our biggest ever edition of the only awards show that recognises all areas of the music industry. The awards reflect success during 2021 - click here for all of the finalists.

Munya Chawawa hosted the ceremony for the first time. As well as feigning outrage at walk-on music by JLS ("that is a microagression"), the comedian and TikTok star also made cracks about ticket touts, Ed Sheeran’s tax bill, agent’s fees and Rebekah Vardy.

"We are going to party like it's 2021 in No.10 Downing Street," he told the audience.

Top industry executives in attendance included EMI co-president Rebecca Allen, RCA president David Dollimore, Parlophone co-president Nick Burgess, UTA co-head Neil Warnock, 4th Floor Creative president Cassandra Gracey, UMPG UK MD Mike McCormack, Downtown Music Services global president Mike Smith, and many more.

Joel Corry flew back from LA to support the team at Perfect Havoc, while other artists and DJs at the ceremony included Anne-Marie, Elbow’s Guy Garvey, Louise Redknapp, Jo Whiley, Apple Music's Dotty Charles and Jamz Supernova.

Atlantic Records took home the big award for Record Company Of The Year following huge success in 2021 with the return of Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie, as well as breakthrough stars Tion Wayne and Maisie Peters. The win was celebrated by jubilant co-presidents Briony Turner and Ed Howard, as well as promotions boss Damian Christian.

Atlantic’s victory followed three consecutive wins in the Record Company category for Polydor (2019-21). But the Universal Music label still triumphed in the important A&R category, following the impact of acts developed by Polydor including Glass Animals, Holly Humberstone and Sam Fender. Execs attended the ceremony following the premiere of the ABBA Voyage virtual show.

The Strat Award, which recognises an industry icon, went to PR legend Barbara Charone. You can read all the video tributes from superstars including Madonna, James Blunt and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich here. Warner Music CEO, Recorded Music, Max Lousada presented the trophy.

Jamal Edwards was recognised with a special award. The industry pioneer’s mother, Brenda Edwards, attended the ceremony and gave an emotional speech about his close connections with the music business.

Sony Music’s 4th Floor Creative team won in the Music & Brand Partnership category for a bold campaign that paired Wizkid with Tommy Hilfiger.

Meanwhile, the major’s Columbia Records label triumphed in the Artist Marketing category for the blockbuster Adele LP 30, the biggest global album of 2021.

Sony Music Publishing reclaimed the Publisher Of The Year title, which they last won in 2020 (a year without a ceremony, of course). Reservoir won for Independent Publisher Of The Year, a trophy they claimed when it was first awarded two years ago.

Manager Of The Year went to David Furnish and Rachael Paley at Rocket Entertainment for their work on Elton John, who’s now a streaming star as well as being a touring titan on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek.

Live categories were back this year with the exception of an award for festivals, which struggled last year due to the pandemic. Live Music Agent Of The Year went to Alex Hardee of Wasserman Music (formerly known as Paradigm). The super agent, who represents acts including Liam Gallagher, was back after a memorable speech full of genuine comedy moments in 2018 - and he didn't disappoint. Hardee also paid tribute to fellow agent Steve Strange.

Other big wins on the night included Damian Christian and the team at Atlantic retaining the Promotions Team Of The Year trophy. It followed a big result on radio and TV airplay last year when Atlantic was well ahead based on market share. The label had huge radio hits with Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry and Silk Sonic.

Catalogue Marketing Team went to UMC for their Spice Girls campaign. The label, which won last year for Bob Marley, was also nominated in 2022 for Queen. The award is growing in importance with the rise of catalogue consumption.

Label/Artist Services is another growing sector. ADA triumphed at the ceremony following huge success with Central Cee.

Elsewhere, there were new names in the awards mix, including SoundCloud for Fan-Powered Royalties in the Music Consumer Innovation category; Robert Bruce at Capital Xtra for Radio Show Of The Year (Homegrown); and Neighbourhood Recordings for Independent Record Company Of The Year, following their achievements with UK rap superstar Dave.

BBC Radio 1 took home the trophy for Radio Station Of The Year.

Sponsors for this year’s awards included MQA, Wise Music Group, LCCM, Milk & Honey, Official Charts Company, PPL, Radiomonitor, KISS, Blinding Talent, UTA.

ERA and the Music Venue Trust were category supporters. Small Green Shoots was the charity partner.

MUSIC WEEK AWARDS 2022 WINNERS LIST

INDEPENDENT RETAILER OF THE YEAR - Resident Music

GRASSROOTS VENUE: SPIRIT OF THE SCENE - The New Adelphi, Hull



ACCOUNTANCY FIRM OF THE YEAR - Hentons

CATALOGUE MARKETING CAMPAIGN - Spice Girls, UMC

SYNC TEAM OF THE YEAR - Kobalt Music Publishing

MUSIC & BRAND PARTNERSHIP - Wizkid and Tommy Hilfiger “'Pass The Mic” – 4th Floor Creative / Columbia Records UK / Starboy Entertainment / Tommy Hilfiger

TICKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR - Ticketmaster UK

PROMOTIONS TEAM OF THE YEAR - Atlantic Records

LIVE MUSIC INNOVATION OF THE YEAR - AXS & The O2 Arena, AXS Mobile ID

PR CAMPAIGN - Little Simz, Good Machine/Wired PR

LIVE MUSIC AGENT OF THE YEAR - Alex Hardee, Wasserman Music (formerly Paradigm Agency)

INDEPENDENT PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR - Reservoir

LIVE MUSIC PROMOTER OF THE YEAR - SJM Concerts

LABEL/ARTIST SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR - ADA

MUSIC CONSUMER INNOVATION - SoundCloud, Fan-powered royalties

RADIO SHOW OF THE YEAR - Homegrown With Robert Bruce, Capital Xtra

SALES TEAM OF THE YEAR - Virgin Music UK

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR - BBC RADIO 1

INDEPENDENT RECORD COMPANY OF THE YEAR - Neighbourhood Recordings

ARTIST MARKETING CAMPAIGN - Adele, Columbia Records

MANAGER OF THE YEAR - David Furnish and Rachael Paley, Rocket Entertainment

PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR - Sony Music Publishing

A&R AWARD - Polydor

RECORD COMPANY OF THE YEAR - Atlantic Records

THE STRAT - Barbara Charone