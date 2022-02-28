Music Week Awards 2022 finalists revealed

It’s the moment the UK music industry has been waiting for! After being inundated with a new record number of entries, we are delighted to reveal the category shortlists for the Music Week Awards 2022.

Our annual ceremony, which recognises brilliance across the entire spectrum of the music industry, is set to take place on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Battersea Evolution, London.

Long established as the best night out in the music industry calendar – with the 2021 edition officially the biggest in our history – the Music Week Awards 2022 will recognise the best work done from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The night will see everyone from major and independent labels to publishers, streaming giants and the nation’s favourite broadcasters and radio stations going head to head. Indeed, the nominations revealed today have set up some very interesting contests on the night – with returning giants and first time nominees all competing for glory.

Polydor’s team are targeting a fourth consecutive win in the Record Company category, in which they face rivals including Adele’s label Columbia, Ed Sheeran’s label Atlantic and 2021 market share victors RCA.

Ahead of a new album from Fontaines DC, Partisan Records are chasing a third consecutive win in the Independent Record Company category. The roll-call of rivals includes Dry Cleaning’s label 4AD, Dave’s label Neighbourhood and Transgressive, who had a big year with Arlo Parks.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Publishing Group will be defending their title in the Publisher Of The Year category. Sony Music Publishing won in 2020 and will be challenging for the trophy, alongside Warner Chappell, Kobalt and Downtown.

Independent Publisher Of The Year is a contest between holders Concord and Beggars Music, Reservoir, Sentric, Stellar Songs, Wise Music Group and Young Songs.

With the growing importance of classic repertoire in the streaming era, the Catalogue Marketing Campaign is a category that’s drawing a wider range of entries. 2021 campaigns in the running include David Bowie, Leona Lewis, Oasis, Queen and the Spice Girls.

Damian Christian and his team at Atlantic will be vying for the honours in the Promotions Team category once again. Atlantic have dominated it over the years, but recent winners EMI and Warner Records will be among the competition this time.

BBC Radio 6 Music is another regular winner at the awards in the Radio Station category, but the digital network will be tested by BBC and commercial teams, including 2021 champions Radio 2, Radio 1, Absolute, Kiss and new station Capital Dance.



The popular Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene award will be handed out in acknowledgement of the key community role many grassroots venues have played both during the pandemic, and in helping spawn the superstars of tomorrow.

A total of 25 trophies are up for grabs this year, including The Strat – the special Music Week Award in recognition of a pioneering exec, which has previously been won by a host of legendary figures including Max Lousada, Darcus Beese, Sarah Stennett and last year’s recipient, MOBOs founder Kanya King.

Confirmed sponsors and partners for the Music Week Awards 2022 include Milk & Honey, PPL, UTA, LCCM, Official Charts Company, ERA, Radiomonitor, BPI, the Music Venue Trust and social media sponsor MQA.

We are also delighted to announce that KISS will be armed with the biggest and best songs for the after party. If their sets at last year’s Music Week Awards and Women In Music Awards are anything to go by, it’s going to be another rowdy end to the night.

The full list of finalists so far confirmed is below.

Accountancy Firm Of The Year

BigStar

CC Young & Co

Gelfand, Rennert And Feldman

Hentons

A&R Award

Atlantic Records

Columbia Records

Dirty Hit

Insanity Records

Island Records

Ministry Of Sound

Polydor Records

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing Group

Virgin Music UK

Warner Chappell Music UK

Artist Marketing Campaign

ABBA, Polydor

Adele, Columbia Records

Arlo Parks, Transgressive/PIAS

Central Cee, ADA

Coldplay, Parlophone

Dave, Neighbourhood

Ed Sheeran, Atlantic

Elton John, EMI

Griff, Warner Records

KSI, BMG

Little Simz, AWAL

Mimi Webb, RCA

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

Aurora, Decca

David Bowie, Rhino

Leona Lewis, Sony Music Commercial Group

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, BMG

Oasis, Ignition Records Ltd

Queen, EMI

Spice Girls, UMC

Suede, Demon Music Group

Sugababes, London Records

Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene - public voted (supported by Music Venue Trust)

Le Pub, Newport

Night & Day Café, Manchester

Omeara, London

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

The Boileroom, Guildford

The New Adelphi, Hull

The Sugarmill, Stoke

Trinity Centre, Bristol

Independent Publisher Of The Year

Beggars Music

Concord Music Publishing

Reservoir

Sentric Music Group

Stellar Songs

Wise Music Group

Young Songs

Independent Record Company

4AD

Because Music

Chess Club Records

Concord Recorded Music

Dead Oceans

MNRK Music Group

Modern Sky UK

Neighbourhood Recordings

Partisan Records

Perfect Havoc

Play It Again Sam

Transgressive Records

Independent Retailer (supported by ERA)

Assai Records, Edinburgh

Banquet Records, Kingston

Crash Records, Leeds

Drift, Totnes

Eel Pie Records, Twickenham

Resident Music, Brighton

Rough Trade, London, Bristol, Nottingham

Vinyl Tap, Huddersfield

Wax And Beans, Bury

Label/Artist Services Company

Absolute Label Services

ADA

Believe

Cooking Vinyl

AWAL

FUGA

Ingrooves Music Group

[Integral] UK

The Orchard

Virgin Music Label & Artist Services

Live Music Agent (Individual)

Andy Cook, CAA

Craig D’Souza, WME

Lucy Dickins, WME

Natasha Gregory, Mother Artists

Alex Hardee, Paradigm Agency

Gary Howard, UTA

Jess Kinn, One Fiinix Live

Mike Malak, Paradigm Agency

Live Music Promoter (Company)

AEG Presents

Broadwick Live

Cream Events Ltd

DF Concerts & Events

Kilimanjaro Live

Live Nation Music UK

Senbla

SJM Concerts

Live Music Innovation Of The Year (Company)

AXS & The O2 Arena, AXS Mobile ID

Driift, Driift Livestreams

Festival Republic, Test Events At Download, Latitude & Sefton Park

Gigseekr, Gigseekr Takeover App At Liverpool Sound City

National Lottery/Music Venue Trust, Revive Live Tour

Universal Globe, Fortnite x Easy Life x Island Records x O2 Arena

Manager Of The Year (sponsored by LCCM – London College Of Music)

Owain Davies, OD Management

David Furnish/Rachael Paley, Rocket Entertainment

Jazz Sherman, Hunger Management

Phoebe Gold/Jesse Gassongo-Alexander, Up Close

Richard Griffiths/Harry Magee/Will Bloomfield, Modest! Management

Ben Mawson/Ed Millett, Tap Music

Charlie Owen, Catch Management

Benny Scarrs/Jack Foster, Neighbourhood Management

Mams Taylor, Proper Loud

Music & Brand Partnership

Aitch x Relentless Energy #WithoutLimits – Universal Music UK Globe / Relentless Energy / Kode Agency / Exposure Agency / Thirty Pound Gentleman

AJ Tracey x McSpicy – McDonalds UK/IRE / Supernature / RED Brand Agency

Bastille, Joy Crookes, Alicai Harley, Jungle, Little Simz x Ted Baker Street Party Sessions – Ted Baker / Eleven Creative Studio / Mata Agency / Good Culture / Renegade

Dua Lipa x Evian “Drink True" – Keep / Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam / Somesuch / GKLD / Warner Music

Gary Barlow x Benchmark Drinks – YM&U Group / Benchmark Drinks

Ghetts x Wray & Nephew – Warner Music X / Warm Street / 3 Monkeys Zeno

London Grammar x Calm – Ministry Of Sound / 4th Floor Creative / Calm / Warner Chappell

Mabel & Khalid x Levi’s Music Project – Hand In Hive / Metallic Management / BMG / Universal Music Globe UK / RiffRaff Films / Keep / Parallel Consulting / Imprint

Ray Blk & Big Zuu x Vevo x Tommy Jeans “Less Buzz, More Music” – Vevo / Tommy Jeans

Wizkid x Tommy Hilfiger “'Pass the Mic” – 4th Floor Creative / Columbia Records UK / Starboy Entertainment / Tommy Hilfiger

Music Consumer Innovation

Amazon Music, Spatial Audio

Apple Music, Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos

SoundCloud, Fan-powered royalties

TikTok, TikTok Music

Vampr Inc., Vampr Happy Hour

YouTube, ABBA Voyage Global Launch

YouTube, U2: The Virtual Road

YouTube, YouTube Shorts x Ed Sheeran



PR Campaign

ABBA, DawBell

Ed Sheeran, Atlantic Records

Ghetts, Run Music

Holly Humberstone, Artists’ Way

KSI, Carver PR

Lil Nas X, RCA Records

Little Simz, Good Machine/Wired PR

M1llionz, Wired PR

PinkPantheress, Satellite 414

Sam Fender, Chalk Press Agency

Self Esteem, Inside Out

Taylor Swift, Stoked PR

Promotions Team

Atlantic Records

Columbia Records

EMI Records

Island Records

Listen Up

Parlophone Records

Plugged In PR

Polydor Records

RCA Records

They Do

Warner Records

Your Army

Publisher Of The Year (sponsored by Milk & Honey)

Downtown Music Publishing UK

Kobalt Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing Group

Warner Chappell Music UK

Radio Show

BBC Introducing With Jasmine Takhar, BBC Asian Network

The Capital Weekender, MistaJam, Capital

Homegrown With Robert Bruce, Capital Xtra

Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie, Capital Xtra

Future Sounds With Clara Amfo, BBC Radio 1

Jo Whiley, BBC Radio 2

Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 6 Music

Future Artists With Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1

Snoochie Shy, BBC Radio 1Xtra

Steve Lamacq Show, BBC Radio 6 Music

The Dotty Show, Apple Music Radio

The Skin Show, Absolute Radio

Radio Station (sponsored by PPL)

Absolute Radio

BBC Radio 1

BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 6 Music

Capital Dance

Capital Xtra

Kerrang! Radio

KISS

Planet Rock

Record Company

Atlantic Records UK

Columbia Records

Decca Records

EMI Records

Insanity Records

Island Records

Ministry Of Sound

Parlophone Records

Polydor Records

RCA Records

Warner Records UK

Sales Team

[Integral] UK

Lasgo Chrysalis Ltd

The Orchard

Proper Music Group

Republic Of Music

Sony Music UK

Virgin Music UK

Sync Team Of The Year

Beggars Group Media

BT Sport Music

Hipgnosis

Kobalt Music Publishing

Sentric

Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing Group

Universal Music Records (Globe)

Warner Music UK

Warner Chappell Music UK

Wise Music Group



Ticketing Company

Ents24

Event Genius by Festicket

Eventim

Skiddle

Ticketmaster UK

Twickets



The Strat - judged by Music Week

