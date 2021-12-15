Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week Awards 2022: Five weeks to go until deadline for entries

December 15th 2021 at 6:24AM
The deadline for entries to the Music Week Awards 2022 is now just five weeks away. 

Entries close at 6pm on January 19, 2022. Find out more information on each category’s criteria and enter at www.musicweekawards.com

The ceremony will take place on May 26, 2022 at Battersea Evolution, London.  

The Music Week Awards are the UK's only music awards that recognise labels, publishing, live, retail, A&R, radio, marketing and PR. 

The entry process for the Music Week Awards 2022 is your opportunity to put forward your best work from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and highlight the achievements of you and your company to the industry. 

This year’s edition of the ceremony was our biggest ever Music Week Awards, as the industry returned for the first in-person event since 2019. BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo hosted for the first time as the music business celebrated its many achievements.

Big winners in 2021 included Polydor, who retained the Record Company category; Warner Records, who claimed the A&R award; UMPG, who were named Publisher Of The Year; Sony Music in the Music & Brand Partnership category; and Tap Music, who triumphed as Manager Of The Year.

With some huge artist campaigns in 2021, the next edition of the ceremony is already shaping up as a fascinating battle across the 24 contested categories. There’s also The Strat, our special award for a music industry icon - Kanya King collected the award this year.

While live music categories have returned for 2022 following the return of gigs, the award for Festival Of The Year is being rested for another year because of the disruption to that sector in 2021.

The Full Awards List 

Accountancy Firm of the Year 

A&R Award 

Artist Marketing Campaign 

Catalogue Marketing Campaign 

Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene- public voted

Independent Publisher of the Year 

Independent Record Company 

Independent Retailer 

Label/Artist Services Company 

Live Music Agent (Individual)

Live Music Promoter (Company)

Live Music Innovation of the Year (Company)

Manager of the Year 

Music & Brand Partnership 

Music Consumer Innovation 

PR Campaign 

Promotions Team 

Publisher of the Year

Radio Show 

Radio Station 

Record Company

Sales Team 

Sync Team of the Year 

Ticketing Company

The Strat - judged by Music Week

 

Register your interest here to be notified when table and ticket bookings become available.

If you have any questions about the entry process, please contact Kate Smith on kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2022, please contact Helen Hughes on helen.hughes@futurenet.com.



