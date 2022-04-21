Music Week Awards 2022 gold tables are now sold out

Your site will load in 16 seconds
April 21st 2022 at 6:01AM
Tickets are selling fast for the Music Week Awards 2022. We can today confirm that gold tables for the event have completely sold out.

The Music Week Awards takes place on May 26 at Battersea Evolution in London

Platinum tables were sold out by March. There is now limited availability for silver tables, along with individual tickets. For tickets and table bookings click here.

The shortlists for the event were unveiled last month - find them in full here.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com 

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2022, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com.

Milk & Honey, PPL, LCCM, KISS and UTA have so far been announced as partners for this year’s event, while Small Green Shoots are on board as charity partner.

 



